Two Wheels, One Goal: Cyclists Gear Up To Help Cancer Patients Live Longer Better Lives

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride in Lake Tahoe is the ride of a lifetime. For those affected by blood cancer, it can be lifesaving.

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclists from across the country are helping blood cancer patients live longer better lives by gathering in Lake Tahoe on June 1, 2025, to participate in America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride . While enjoying picturesque views, their efforts will drive forward the mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) : cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families.

Joining America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride riders this year is LLS President and CEO, E. Anders Kolb, M.D.

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride has chosen five-year-old leukemia survivor, Vera Padilla of Sacramento, California as this year's Honored Hero.

During the past 28 years, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride has hosted nearly 30,000 cyclists who have raised more than $115 million for LLS. Cyclists preparing for their ride of choice of 35, 72, or 100 miles around iconic Lake Tahoe can train independently as a general rider or be coached through LLS's Team In Training , the largest athletic endurance training program in the world.

Joining riders this year is LLS President and CEO, E. Anders Kolb, M.D., who will be leading his very own fundraising team, "PedAL to the MedAL " with his brother, Bill Kolb.

"I dedicate my ride to everyone who has dealt with a blood cancer diagnosis," said Dr. Kolb. "Their grit and resilience powers me through every pedal stroke, hill, and winding road."

After an injury cut his training journey short last year, Dr. Kolb is back to conquer the ride, as he prepares to complete 100 miles. He has set an ambitious personal fundraising goal of $100,000 for LLS.

"At LLS, we believe that everyone impacted by blood cancer deserves longer and better lives and I'm looking forward to riding alongside LLS's incredible supporters who are helping us achieve that vision!"

Recently, Dr. Kolb announced LLS's bold goal for the future: to enable blood cancer patients to gain more than one million years of life by 2040.

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride has chosen five-year-old leukemia survivor, Vera Padilla of Sacramento, CA as this year's Honored Hero. As a young survivor who has been through more than most adults could fathom, her heroic story serves as an inspiration for everyone involved.

"Participants of America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride are helping LLS advance groundbreaking blood cancer research, patient support services and resources, and advocacy for policies that ensure all patients can access innovative cancer care," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Revenue Officer.

In its efforts to help all those affected by blood cancer, LLS actively partners in communities across the country. This year, LLS is proud to partner with WVU Cancer Institute as America's Most Beautiful Bike's premier sponsor, Subaru of America, and venue partner Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Join America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride

WHY: To support LLS and make an impact in the lives of all those affected by blood cancer

WHEN: Sunday, June 1, 2025

WHERE: Lake Tahoe, NV

REGISTER: Interested riders of all levels are encouraged to register through LLS's Team In Training program. "Teammates" will receive event access and can choose from three distance options, 35, 72, or 100-mile rides. Register here !

LEARN MORE: Visit LLS's America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader and innovator in creating a world without blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS is focused on accelerating research, providing free support and services, and advocating for policies to ensure access to quality, affordable care. For more than 75 years, LLS has been helping blood cancer patients live longer, better lives.

To learn more, visit . Patients can contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with us on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok .

LLS Media Contact: [email protected] .

