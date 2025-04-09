SEI To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Earnings On Wednesday, April 23, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time
OAKS, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) intends to release earnings for the first quarter 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form . The public is invited to listen to the call and replay at href="" rel="nofollow" seic/events-presentations/event .
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
|
|
Brad Burke
|
Leslie Wojcik
|
SEI
|
SEI
|
+1 610-676-5350
|
+1 610-676-4191
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE SEI Investments Company
