SEI To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Earnings On Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) intends to release earnings for the first quarter 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form. The public is invited to listen to the call and replay.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .