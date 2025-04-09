UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” Publishes Its NAV For March 2025

The share price declined to EUR 1.6340, compared to EUR 1.6745 as of December 2024. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception also decreased, reaching 1.42%, down from 2.31% reported at the end of December 2024.

