Reveal Honored As Data Intelligence Platform Of The Year By 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards

Cranbury, NJ, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal, the leading embedded BI platform from Infragistics, has been named the“Data Intelligence Platform of the Year” at the 2025 international Data Breakthrough Awards . This recognition highlights Reveal's innovations in embedded analytics, AI-driven insights, and commitment to delivering scalable, developer-first data solutions.

Now in its sixth year, the Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, groundbreaking solutions, and advancements in the global data technology market. With over 3,000 nominations from across the globe, this year's competition was one of the most competitive yet. Reveal was recognized for its ability to simplify analytics, streamline decision-making, and significantly reduce development costs-removing barriers to data accessibility, simplifying analysis, and enabling businesses to turn insights into action. The Data Breakthrough Awards honored Reveal for its cutting-edge approach to embedded BI, which provides software teams with a true native embedded analytics SDK, AI-powered conversational insights, and fixed, transparent pricing with no user or data limits. By enabling ISVs and enterprises to seamlessly integrate data intelligence directly into their applications, Reveal is reshaping how businesses interact with their data.

“This award is a testament to our ability to make advanced analytics more accessible, intuitive, and seamlessly embedded into everyday workflows,” said Jason Beres, SVP of Developer Tools at Infragistics.“Reveal empowers software teams to deliver real-time insights to their users without the complexity, cost, or limitations of traditional BI tools.”

Reveal's Recent Advancements

One of Reveal's newest features is Reveal AI, which unlocks deeper insights from data through AI-driven features like conversational analytics and augmented intelligence. Reveal AI leverages advanced machine learning models, including natural language processing (NLP) for conversational analytics and predictive algorithms for forecasting and trend analysis. These models are designed to provide accurate insights from business data.

Reveal's AI-powered conversational analytics allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive instant insights-removing technical barriers to data adoption. Unlike iFrame-based solutions, its true embedded SDK integrates natively into applications, ensuring full control over the user experience. With a fixed-pricing model, ISVs and enterprises can scale worry-free without user-based fees, making analytics more predictable and cost-effective. And with fast deployment, organizations can go live in weeks, not months, significantly reducing time-to-market for embedded analytics. As data-driven decision-making becomes a competitive necessity, Reveal continues to expand its capabilities with upcoming innovations in AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and deeper enterprise integrations. The 2025 Data Breakthrough Award further validates Reveal's impact and leadership in the embedded analytics space.

About Reveal

Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform built by Infragistics for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. With native SDKs for web, desktop, and mobile, it seamlessly integrates into any app with instant white-label deployment. Its AI-powered conversational analytics make data more accessible, while its user-friendly UI/UX ensures an intuitive experience. Reveal makes it easy for technical and non-technical users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application's data. Launched in 2019, Reveal has become the go-to choice for growing companies by offering fixed pricing forever-helping ISVs scale worry-free and go live in weeks, not months.

About Data Breakthrough Awards

The Data Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, innovations, and products in the data technology market. Evaluated by an independent panel of experts, the awards celebrate organizations that push the boundaries of data innovation. For more information, visit .

