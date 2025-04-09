403
Statement Of The Number Of Actions And Voting Rights In 25.03.31
|Stop date of information
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|March 31th, 2025
|8.937.085
|
Gross total voting rights:
15.433.587
Net* total voting rights:
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
