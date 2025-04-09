Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Statement Of The Number Of Actions And Voting Rights In 25.03.31


2025-04-09 09:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 9th, 2025

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital
Total number of voting rights
March 31th, 2025 8.937.085
Gross total voting rights:
15.433.587
Net* total voting rights:

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachments

  • UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31032025
  • UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31032025

MENAFN09042025004107003653ID1109408965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search