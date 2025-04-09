Harper Expands Leadership Team With New EVP Of Sales And Marketing Hires

Industry Veterans Andrew Chambers Joins as EVP of Marketing and Michael Proia Appointed to EVP of Sales

DENVER, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harper , bringing next-level web performance to a digital-first world, today announced the appointment of two new Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) to join the company during this transformative, growth period. Former advisor Michael Proia will lead sales efforts as EVP of Sales and Andrew Chambers will head marketing as EVP of Marketing. Both executives bring decades of related experience in digital commerce and brand building, helping innovative tech start-ups lead effective sales teams and execute go-to-market (GTM) strategies that accelerate growth.

Michael Proia joins Harper as EVP of Sales

Andrew Chambers joins Harper as EVP of Marketing

For the first time in history, 2023 saw consumer spending on online shopping overtake in-store shopping 63 percent to 37 percent. In an industry where low-latency and poor response times can impact customer engagement, SEO rankings, sales revenues, and more, Harper's first-of-its-kind global application delivery platform is heralded by major digital commerce brands for its unmatched speed and performance gains.

"Harper has removed the traditional barriers that impede web performance making the journey to checkout as quick and seamless as possible," said Stephen Goldberg, Cofounder and CEO of Harper. "As a result of our product innovation and engineering excellence, we are growing quickly and need a stellar leadership team, with proven experience navigating market growth, to bring our products, customers, partners and people to the next level. Mike and Drew are those visionary leaders, and I am delighted to have them on board."

A 25-year sales veteran and GTM advisor, Michael Proia is skilled at building and managing sales, enablement, operations, business development, and customer success teams. As both a fractional and full-time CRO, Mike has worked with numerous fast-growth startups such as Onehouse, Cube, Pinecone, Kong, and Hortonworks to build their GTM functions, implement repeatable sales and operational processes, and grow pipeline and revenue.

Three-time CMO, Andrew Chambers is a senior marketing executive with a demonstrated history of working in the professional services and technology space. Before joining Harper, Chambers cofounded and led the digital agency Armscye, acquired by Dysrupt in 2024. The performance marketing and brand strategy agency worked with emerging and high-growth companies including Bandit Running, Diggs, and Salvo Health to build repeatable paid and own-channel strategies for customer acquisition and rapid growth.

The expansion of the Harper's leadership team comes on the heels of other corporate milestone announcements, most notably the company's rebranding and being named a 2024 IDC Innovator . Harper is backed by Serent Capital , a growth-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-led B2B SaaS and technology companies.

About Harper

Harper enables companies to achieve web speed, scale, and performance levels never seen before – with customers reporting as much as 7x faster page loads, nearly 30x faster LCPs, and more than 25 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Its innovative, backend technology collapses the traditional software stack into one highly-efficient, low-latency system with limitless horizontal scale. By combining data, application, cache, and messaging functions into a single process, on a single server, Harper eliminates the constraints and complexity of building, distributing, and maintaining data-dependent applications. In doing so, Harper unlocks new revenue streams for its clients and inspires dev teams to innovate without compromise. To learn more, visit

