Chargel Announces Its On-Site April Sampling Events With Three Stops Between California And Utah

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kicking off on April 10, in Monterey, Calif., the Life Time Sea Otter Classic is a bicycling and outdoor sports festival and is considered the world's largest cycling festival, drawing more than 7,000 professional and amateur athletes and 80,000 fans. Chargel will be at booth P92 throughout the 4-day event sampling the Gel Drink as it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities.

Italy and SoCal meet at the GranFondo San Diego this April where Chargel will be present alongside the course allowing participants and spectators alike to experience the fast-acting energy burst the Gel Drink provides. A fusion of culture and cycling, this 100-mile race includes the "Great Western Loop," a San Diego favorite that cruises through East County's backcountry and cumulates 6,600 ft of elevation.

Chargel rounds out its April lineup with Salt Lake City's CWA Summit, the indoor climbing industry's premier professional development conference and trade show that takes place April 16 to April 18. Hosted by the Climbing Wall Association, Chargel has the opportunity to network and highlight the thirst-quenching snack's uniqueness to industry professionals. Chargel will be handing out samples and fielding questions at booth 520.

"April is the month where we really see racing season kick into high gear, and we're eager to return to our California events and debut at Utah's CWA Summit," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "These events reinforce our commitment to the cycling community but also emphasize how different levels of the sports community, like climbing, are turning to Chargel to fuel their efforts. We look forward to making new connections in Utah and seeing familiar faces at the California races."

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Chargel is a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching gel drink that provides fast-acting energy and essential B vitamins, perfect for sports, adventures, and active lifestyles. Its light, crushable texture is easy on the stomach, offering satisfaction without the heaviness. The resealable pouch with a built-in spout makes it fun to drink and convenient for on-the-go enjoyment, without needing to finish it all at once. Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat as it quickly dissolves in the mouth, offering a digestible alternative to messy energy bars, with zero caffeine-ideal for kids, families, and individuals needing a quick, refreshing pick-me-up. Chargel is plant-based, gluten-free, free of the top nine allergens, and is made with fruit juice and natural flavors, without any artificial sweeteners or flavor. Each serving delivers 20% daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and ChargelTM. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of ChargelTM introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations, A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Chargel