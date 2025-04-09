Castillo Engineering And Northern Sun Energy Expand New York Community Solar With Three New Projects

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This expansion follows the successful commissioning of the 5 MW Troy project, which Castillo Engineering and NSE completed together from initial design to final interconnection. The strong working relationship between the companies has led to continued collaboration, securing additional projects in the state.

Each of these new projects presents unique engineering challenges. Wilton and East Greenbush feature uneven terrain, requiring a carefully planned balance-of-system approach to manage the distance between arrays and interconnection points. Additionally, strict voltage drop requirements meant Castillo Engineering had to find cost-effective design solutions, ensuring compliance without unnecessarily increasing project costs.

"New York continues to lead the way in community solar, and we are proud to contribute to that growth with Northern Sun Energy and Seaboard Solar," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "These projects required innovative engineering solutions to balance technical constraints and cost-effectiveness, and our team worked closely with NSE to optimize designs without sacrificing efficiency."

"We're excited to continue working with Castillo Engineering on these latest projects," said Chris Balogh, Managing Partner at NSE. "Their expertise in optimizing system design has been invaluable in keeping our projects efficient and cost-effective while ensuring seamless execution."

As New York continues to expand its nation-leading community solar program, these projects will provide affordable, locally generated clean energy to residents and businesses. Castillo Engineering, Northern Sun Energy, and Seaboard Solar's combined efforts will ensure cost-effective, high-quality solar installations that benefit both developers and communities.

"This collaboration between Northern Sun Energy, Castillo Engineering, and Seaboard Solar is a testament to the trust and expertise built across our teams," said Shawn Brazo, President of Seaboard Solar. "These projects will deliver reliable, clean power to local communities while supporting economic growth through job creation and increased energy independence."

About Castillo Engineering

Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading large-scale design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, civil and substation design and engineering and project management. The firm's experience completing over 1,500 solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 three years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope .

