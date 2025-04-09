Runvermont Announces 36Th Running Of The M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay

Heidi Stumpff, Regional President for Vermont at M&T Bank, the title sponsor, added: "We proudly support the communities we serve and the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay, a cherished tradition that kicks off summer and unites the Vermont community."

The race features a two-loop 13.1-mile course totaling 26.2 miles through Burlington's highlights, including the Church Street Marketplace and Burlington Bike Path, with some uniquely Vermont amenities, such as UnTapped All Natural Athletic Fuel (maple syrup) as the on-course energy gel and beloved Taiko Drummers. Both start and finish lines are at Waterfront Park on Lake Street, making for a flat and fast course that is a Boston Marathon qualifier and USATF certified.

Participants will compete for cash prizes in various divisions. The Open division offers $2,400 for first place across female, male, and non-binary categories. Masters division (40+) winners receive $700, as do winners in Handcycle, Pushrim Wheelchair, and Top Vermonter categories. Additional bonuses are available for race record breakers.

Notable returning participants include Eliza Kerschner in the Women's Open category, defending male champion Kiplangat (Philemon) Terer, and 2023 winner Lou Serafini in the Men's Open category.

Race weekend events include:



Sports & Fitness Expo (May 23-24, DoubleTree by Hilton)

RunVermont Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (May 23)

RunVermont Vermont City Two Mile & Mini Marathon (May 24) Race Day (May 25), with wheelchair start at 7:15 a.m. and runners starting immediately after

First established in 1989 with 414 marathoners and 125 relay teams, the event has grown significantly. Runner's World magazine has ranked it among the top 20 marathons in the United States and recently named it one of the top 10 best marathons for beginners.

For more information, visit runvermont. To register for the event, please click here .

