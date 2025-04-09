European Commission Approved Subcutaneous DARZALEX® (Daratumumab)-Based Quadruplet Regimen For The Treatment Of Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma, Regardless Of Transplant Eligibility

Subcutaneous DARZALEX® is co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO ) (Halozyme) today announced that Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, received European Commission (EC) approval for an indication extension of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) co-formulated with ENHANZE ® in the frontline setting. The approval is for daratumumab SC in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (daratumumab-VRd) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.1

"The continued expansion of DARZALEX delivered subcutaneously with ENHANZE into additional settings highlights its status as a cornerstone of therapy for multiple myeloma," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and CEO of Halozyme. "This approval means that newly diagnosed patients can receive daratumumab subcutaneous plus VRd and avoid the need for lengthy IV infusions."

This approval follows the indication extension approval for daratumumab-VRd in October 2024, for the treatment of newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant, based on the results from the Phase 3 PERSEUS (NCT03652064) study. The study evaluated this daratumumab SC-based quadruplet regimen for induction and consolidation therapy, followed by daratumumab SC and lenalidomide maintenance.2,3

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients, including a potential reduction in administration time and broadening the treatment options for the indications referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in the launch or commercialization of our partner's product for the indication referred to in this press release, unexpected adverse events or patient experiences or outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Samantha Gaspar

Teneo

212-886-9356

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

