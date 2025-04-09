First Nations Major Projects Coalition To Host Canada’S Largest Indigenous Economic Conference In Toronto, Spotlighting Indigenous Leadership In Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FNMPC's 8th Annual Conference returns to Toronto April 27-29, 2025, with a renewed focus on Indigenous leadership, investment partnerships and the role of First Nations in shaping Canada's economic future amid global uncertainty

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) will convene over 1,700 leaders from Indigenous nations, industry, government, and the financial sector at its 8th Annual Conference in Toronto later this month. This year's event, titled “Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets,” will highlight how First Nations partners are key to reaching new markets quickly. As Canada seeks to diversify its trading partnerships, integrating First Nations into business decisions plays a crucial role in reducing business risk, expediting project approvals, and ensuring greater certainty for investors.

The conference will feature keynote speeches from global thought leaders in business, government and Indigenous circles including Roberta Jamieson (Board Director, RBC), The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper (22nd Prime Minister of Canada), Mike Henry (CEO, BHP), Tracy Robinson (CEO, CN), and Michael Sabia (CEO, Hydro-Québec). These leaders will share actionable insights on how Indigenous inclusion can strengthen business performance, restore investor confidence and advance Indigenous values.

"The 2025 FNMPC conference arrives at a defining moment for First Nations, Canada and the global economy," said Sharleen Gale , Executive Chair of FNMPC. "We are eager to welcome delegates, sponsors and supporters who are united by a shared vision to advance meaningful Indigenous participation in resource development and drive economic inclusion that benefits everyone."

Accelerating Economic Growth Through Indigenous Partnerships

As Canada and the world navigate economic uncertainty, FNMPC and its First Nation members are proving that Indigenous partnerships have incredible potential to de-risk projects and attract new investments. A focus of this year's agenda showcases Indigenous-led projects from international delegations, including Alaska Native Corporations who generate USD$11 billion of revenue annually. Also featured, Asian energy investors, who discuss the Indigenous role in attracting foreign investment.

"In the face of global economic uncertainty and Canada's evolving challenges, Indigenous partnerships offer an invaluable opportunity to drive sustainable, long-term economic growth," said Mark Podlasly , CEO of FNMPC. "The FNMPC conference is a crucial venue to discuss new strategies and proven solutions to help unlock the power of Indigenous equity, attract investment in Canadian infrastructure and resource projects, and secure the solid returns for businesses and communities that will create long-lasting prosperity."

Other Key Highlights

The conference will also feature a special remote opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) from the conference floor, with insights from John McKenzie , CEO of TMX Group, and the presentation of a new utilities paper, exploring the role of First Nations in the utility sector.

In addition to the keynote speeches, the conference will include a series of notable speakers, including:



Alison Nankivell , CEO, Export Development Canada

Bill Lomax , (Gitxsan Nation), President and CEO, First Nations Bank of Canada

Dr. Joe Kalt , Founder, Harvard Kennedy School Project on Indigenous Governance and Development, Harvard University

Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC

Greg Ebel , President and CEO, Enbridge National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak (Pinyamootang Nation), National Chief, Assembly of First Nations

Join Us

Event Details

FNMPC's 8th Annual Conference will take place at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto from April 27-29, 2025. Delegates from around the world will explore strategies to harness the power of Indigenous participation in major projects and drive global investment in Canada's infrastructure.

Conference Program

About First Nations Major Project Coalition

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national 170+ collective group of First Nations made up of elected councils, hereditary Chiefs, Tribal councils, and Development Corporations, who have made the decision to come together to advance their shared interest in participating, and where appropriate gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories.

Advancing Major Projects is at the core of FNMPC's service delivery, and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on 18 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD $45 billion. FNMPC's member service supports include tools and advice that help First Nations to make informed decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.

