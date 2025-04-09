Bid4assets To Host Online Tax-Defaulted Property Sale For Riverside County, California With 389 Auction Listings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sale Offers a Mix of Property Types with Minimum Bids as Low as $1,481

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside County, California Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office will host its annual tax-defaulted property sale in collaboration with online auction provider Bid4Assets , the leading online marketplace for the sale of distressed government real estate. Online bidding for nearly 400 properties will begin April 24 and end April 29, 2025. Riverside County has conducted online tax sales on Bid4Assets since 2003.

“Every year we see hundreds of people registering online to participate in this sale,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis.“Conducting a sale of this scope at a live site would cost the county tremendous resources. By hosting it online, the Treasurer's office is able to cut costs while enabling participants to bid at any time from any location.”

The sale will feature a mix of vacant lots, residentials and commercial properties. Minimum bids will range from $1,481 to over $370,000.

Hosting the sale in an online format has numerous benefits, from combating collusion to increasing sale proceeds. Funds raised from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $5,000 deposit plus a $35 processing fee before being eligible to participate in the sale. Deposits are due no later than Monday, April 21, 2025. To view more details about this auction, including a full list of available properties, visit Bid4Assets.com/Riversidecounty .

