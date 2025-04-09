TEXAS FQHCS JOIN MEDICARE SHARED SAVINGS PROGRAM FOR 2025

TACHC proudly announces 27 FQHCs joining its new ACO for the 2025 Medicare Shared Savings Program, serving 8,800 Medicare beneficiaries across Texas.

- Jana Eubank, CEO, TACHCAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is proud to announce the participation of 27 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for the 2025 performance year. The health centers have joined TACHC Accountable Care Organization (ACO), a new participant in the MSSP, serving 8,800 Medicare beneficiaries across Texas.TACHC ACO is part of My Texas My Health, the health center-led clinically integrated network in Texas established in 2023. Participation in the MSSP affords the opportunity to expand infrastructure support to advance value-based care in community health centers. The ACO is eligible for Advanced Investment Payment (AIP) through the MSSP. The AIP funds will help build the infrastructure needed to be successful in the Shared Savings Program."We are excited for the opportunity to have more health centers in Texas participate in value-based agreements, especially to address the health outcomes of the growing Medicare population,” said Jana Eubank, CEO, TACHC.“Having our own ACO supports reinvestment in health centers and in our efforts together as a network."Increased health center participation in MSSP contributes to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service national goal of having 100% of Traditional Medicare beneficiaries in value-based care arrangements by 2030. As a new MSSP participant, TACHC ACO is prioritizing:.Quality Improvement: Implementing innovative strategies to enhance preventive services and chronic disease management.Care Coordination: Ensuring access to services and assistance to beneficiaries navigating through their health care needs.Cost Savings: Aiming to reduce avoidable healthcare spending while improving outcomes and advancing health center sustainabilityImproved outcomes can be achieved through collaboration among health centers, specialists, hospitals, and other providers to ensure comprehensive and coordinated care for attributed Medicare beneficiaries. TACHC ACO participating health centers are dedicated to delivering patient-centered care that improves health outcomes and reduces costs.About TACHC:The Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality health care in Texas by supporting and advocating for community health centers, also known as federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), or health centers.TACHC is the federally designated primary care association for Texas. TACHC assists members in providing high-quality, comprehensive primary care and addressing the full spectrum of health center needs so they can focus on patient care.TACHC's members include federally qualified health centers and other providers who strive to meet the uninsured and underserved health care needs. Members operate in Texas's urban, rural, and frontier areas, all with the mission of advancing access to health care for all Texans.About My Texas My HealthFounded with the support of the Episcopal Health Foundation, My Texas My Health, is a clinically integrated network comprised of and led by federally qualified health centers committed to increasing quality of care and providing value-driven services that benefit patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders in the Texas community. TACHC ACO was established by My Texas My Health for health centers to participate in MSSP. Franchella Jennett serves as the Executive Director.

