Human Element Announces Partnership With Znode B2B Ecommerce Platform

Human Element announces a new partnership with Znode B2B eCommerce Platform

Headless platform built specifically for B2B provides a rich set of all-in-one features

- Jeff Seidel, Enterprise Partner Manager at Znode

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eCommerce services and digital marketing agency Human Element has announced that it is partnering with Znode , provider of the most flexible and scalable B2B eCommerce platform. This collaboration will provide manufacturers and distributors with the opportunity to build out an eCommerce experience using the API-first Znode platform and Human Element's expertise in guiding strategic digital initiatives for B2B businesses.

Znode is an enterprise B2B eCommerce platform developed to enable sustainable growth through a rich set of all-in-one features to easily manage content, site search, product information and multi-store functionality. The platform is completely headless with over 1,200 API-endpoints allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent functional updates.

Human Element has been building eCommerce sites since 2004 and, as part of that history, built many headless and custom applications. The agency is also well versed in eCommerce integrations with third-party systems such as ERP, CRM, and PIM.

“What makes Human Element a great partner is their consultative approach to working with clients,” said Jeff Seidel, enterprise partner manager at Znode.“That coupled with their deep development experience means they understand the headless approach of Znode implementations. This will maximize the experience for the client, ensuring they get the most out of the platform.”

"Human Element has been building B2B eCommerce sites for more than 20 years, which is part of the reason we're so excited to partner with Znode,” said Ben Lorenz, managing partner at Human Element.“The flexibility of their headless B2B platform addresses the complexities manufacturers and distributors face when going to market with eCommerce. With Znode, the options simplify the process."

About Znode

Znode (znode) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed multi-tenant SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla).

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more.

To learn more, please visit .

Emily Kania

Human Element

+1 734-649-6477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.