UK plans to host first Universal theme park in Europe
(MENAFN) The UK government has unveiled plans for Europe's inaugural Universal theme park, which will be built on the grounds of a former brickworks near Bedford. This ambitious initiative is projected to create approximately 28,000 jobs ahead of its expected launch in 2031.
Universal anticipates that the expansive 476-acre resort could attract around 8.5 million visitors during its first year of operation.
Sir Keir Starmer stated that this multibillion-pound investment would establish Bedford as the location of one of Europe's largest entertainment parks, significantly enhancing the county's international profile.
The Prime Minister humorously mentioned that his children, aged 14 and 16, have taken an unexpected interest in this announcement "They don't take that much interest in the announcements I'm making every day, I have to admit, but this one has really caught their eye," Starmer remarked during a visit to Kimberley College in nearby Stewartby.
Key figures present at the event included Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Comcast Corporation President Michael Cavanagh, Bedford Borough Council Chief Executive Laura Church, and Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury, all gathered around maps of the proposed site.
