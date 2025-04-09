Gcore Super Transit Brings Advanced Ddos Protection And Acceleration For Superior Enterprise Security And Speed

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This comes as organizations face a 56% year-on-year increase in high-volume, complex DDoS attacks that disrupt operations, increase latency, and compromise network security. Traditional solutions often require expensive, complex integrations, but Super Transit is delivered as part of the Gcore DDoS Protection Suite. Using the Gcore global network of 180+ points of presence (PoP), traffic is automatically routed through the Gcore Anycast backbone , and any malicious traffic is intelligently split from legitimate traffic in real-time. This proactive detection, filtering, and mitigation of DDoS attacks means an uninterrupted user experience, so even during an attack, users remain unaffected and continue to experience stable, secure, high-speed connectivity.

Gcore Super Transit, which is available to all customers now, optimizes performance and security through the following key differentiators:

Detects and blocks malicious traffic in real-time at the nearest Gcore PoP, before it can reach user networks – minimizing impact on performance.Comprehensive defense against DDoS attacks of any size, backed by a total filtering network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.Traffic is filtered at the edge with legitimate traffic routed via the optimal path within Gcore's high-performance backbone, eliminating unnecessary rerouting to external scrubbing centers and reducing latency.Optimizes security spending with flexible, integrated deployment options that balance performance and affordability.

Andrey Slastenov, Head of Security at Gcore, commented: "This is a hugely important launch for many reasons. Primarily, Super Transit allows for fast, worldwide access to our DDoS protection services, with real-time intelligent data analysis and filtering ensuring legitimate data is routed to servers efficiently. These are crucial capabilities as advanced DDoS protection for real-time services mitigates latency and outages that significantly impact user experience and enterprises' business success."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a team of 600 operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. Gcore manages its global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180 points of presence worldwide in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

