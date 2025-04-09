Audioeye Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

TUCSON, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE ) ("AudioEye" or the "Company") , the industry-leading digital accessibility company, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8289

International number: 201-689-8341

Webcast: Q125 Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through May 13, 2025 via the following numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay passcode: 13753127

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 127,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 24 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

[email protected]

949-574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED