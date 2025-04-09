Morgan Stanley Agented Broadly Syndicated Loan Deals Go Live On Versana's Real-Time Digital Data Platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that Morgan Stanley agented broadly syndicated loan (BSL) deals are live on its centralized digital data platform, and now available to the bank's institutional clients in real time. This launch follows Morgan Stanley's investment in Versana in March 2023 , demonstrating its commitment to modernize the $8 trillion corporate loan asset class.

Morgan Stanley is digitally contributing global loan reference and agency data from its golden-source ledger system, driving transparency for the buy side. Versana subscribers will further benefit from increased loan market coverage, streamlined workflows and operational efficiencies.

"The addition of Morgan Stanley's deals marks another significant milestone in Versana's transformation of the loan market ecosystem," said Cynthia E. Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana . "With each new agent contributor, we increase market coverage and accelerate the adoption of our core digital data and reconciliation products. We are grateful for Morgan Stanley's partnership in advancing our mission and excited to continue expanding our important work together."

"Bringing our agented BSL deals on to Versana further advances the industry's digital transformation," said John Gally, Global Co-Head of Leveraged Finance at Morgan Stanley . "By delivering our leveraged loan deals data to buy-side clients through Versana, we are driving market scalability and growth."

Morgan Stanley's connectivity is the latest advancement in Versana's mission to transform the BSL and private corporate credit markets. In January 2025, Versana proudly welcomed Bain Capital Credit as the first buy-side subscriber to its core data and reconciliation product offerings. Versana counts over 6,000 corporate loan facilities totaling $3.5 trillion in notional commitments on its next-generation platform.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and technology company transforming the syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agent banks' corporate loan data on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana is fast becoming the technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the corporate loan market. For more information, visit versana .

