New Surfing Federation Board Of Directors To Promote The Popularization Of Surfing In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) In two weeks, a new group of leaders will take over the leadership of the Costa Rican Surfing Federation (FSCR) with the goal-among other goals-of increasing the practice of this sport and encouraging the emergence of new talents in the sport.

Roberto Vargas (President).

Randall Gamboa (Vice President).

Erika Alterno (Secretary).

Paul Carpio (Treasurer).

Mike Castro (Executive Director).

Andrea Díaz (Attorney General).

The group led by Vargas will be in office from 2025 to 2029. The incoming President expressed his goal of fostering and educating the new generations based on improving the skills for the junior, mid-level, and senior categories.

“All these divisions need a tool for surfing in this country to grow and reach where it deserves to be. Costa Rica has the infrastructure in terms of beaches, waves, and human resource ; In addition, we need the support of private companies and the government to unite these elements to develop our sport to the fullest,” Vargas stated.

Vice President Gamboa emphasized that“Costa Rica is a world power in surfing, thanks to our beautiful beache and all the professionals in this sport.”“I want to offer honesty, teamwork, and communication with associations, athletes, coaches, instructors, the press, private companies, and the government to promote the professionalization, training, and widespread use of surfing,” Gamboa explained.

For her part, Secretary Alterno stated that“it is an honor to assume this commitment and contribute positively, based on the values ​​and objectives of the Costa Rican Surfing Federation, to achieve the growth and development of surfing in the country.”

“For myself, I am committed to working with dedication, passion, and respect to strengthen our surfing community. I am available to work as a team, promoting talent and love for this sport,” Alterno stated.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Carpio stated that transparency will be one of the“great guiding principles” of the new FSCR group's work.”These are people I've spoken with some time ago, and they are willing to work very hard for sports and athletes; therefore, it leaves me with a very positive feeling, because I see them with a different spirit and great strength,” Carpio emphasized.

Executive Director Castro affirmed that the incoming board has“a futuristic, dynamic, and comprehensive vision, committed to stimulating, nurturing, and strengthening Costa Rican values ​​in all current disciplines and categories.”

“I think that together we can develop great athletes, but also better people, who inspire and are role models. This new board will be proactive in achieving short-, medium-, and long-term goals in a measurable way over time, where we can establish a work plan that everyone can access and understand, and that will accompany us in this beautiful process,” Castro recounted.

Andrea Díaz, the new Board's Prosecutor, stated that she will focus on ensuring“projects move forward and become a reality.””It's a very important position (Prosecutor), as I have to ensure that everyone is doing their job, and what honors me the most is being able to represent the athletes,” Díaz stated.

The next round of the 2025 Banco LAFISE National Surfing Circuit (CNS) presented by Garabito Ciudad Deportiva will take place from April 11th to 13th at Jacó Beach in Garabito, Puntarenas.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR