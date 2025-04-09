Amount Selects Validifi To Enhance Digital Origination Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amount, known for its AI-powered cognitive decision engine and cloud-first architecture, helps lenders build or upgrade their digital presence. Amount clients include FIs collectively managing just over $3.1T in U.S. assets and servicing more than 50 million U.S. consumers. Through this partnership, Amount will leverage ValidiFI's comprehensive data network, which includes data from key bank sources that maximizes coverage, for the validation and authentication of bank accounts.

ValidiFI's frictionless instant bank account validation for both consumers and businesses, includes authentication of ownership with fraud signals. Amount will leverage ValidiFI's extensive data resources to enhance the decision-making process for ACH payment enrollment and streamline bank account enrollment workflows. Together, the companies aim to enroll more customer accounts in real-time while stopping scams, mule accounts, and fraud.

"ValidiFI's ability to provide reliable, real-time data aligns perfectly with Amount's mission to empower FI's with next-generation technology," said Kevin Trilli, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Amount. "This partnership will allow our clients to make better decisions, faster, with even more comprehensive data."

ValidiFI CEO John Gordon commented, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Amount, a leader in the digital transformation of financial services. ValidiFI's expansive data network will provide FIs with more accurate, real-time insights to improve their decisioning processes."

The collaboration is expected to deliver enhanced customer experiences, more efficient digital origination, and a significant competitive advantage in the fast-evolving financial sector.

About Amount

Amount provides a unified digital origination and decisioning platform that helps financial institutions meet the moment. Designed to scale with banks and credit unions at any stage of their digital journey, Amount delivers a seamless, digital-first experience-streamlining everything from loan origination to deposit account opening. With built-in fraud orchestration and risk management, Amount enables financial institutions to control risk across any product while optimizing performance and enhancing security. Our flexible, modular platform is backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure and compliance, allowing institutions to launch new offerings in months, not years. Amount's clients include financial institutions collectively managing over $3.1T in assets and serving more than 50 million U.S. consumers. Learn more at .

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialled and non-credentialled solutions, enabling more confident transactions.

