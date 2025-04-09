Yocierge Inc Achieves CARIN Code Of Conduct For Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation From Directtrust®

Designation ensures a non-HIPAA covered Consumer-Facing Application adheres to the industry's highest

WAYNE, Pa. , April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YoCierge Inc, a medical record retrieval company for the legal industry, announced today it has achieved Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)-governed CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation from DirectTrust®️.

Through a comprehensive independent third-party review, DirectTrust evaluated YoCierge Inc. for compliance with the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications to ensure the application provides trusted, secure access and exchange of protected health information to all necessary stakeholders. The evaluation wholly examined application transparency, consent, use and disclosure, individual access, security, provenance, accountability and education for patients, providers, health plans, third party app developers and others.

"By achieving the CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications Accreditation from DirectTrust, YoCierge Inc has demonstrated their ability to provide consumers with secure and trusted access to their personal health data," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. "Attaining this accreditation is a significant achievement for YoCierge Inc in that it gives all healthcare stakeholders full confidence in the ability to exchange private and sensitive health information via an application that voluntarily sought verification to advance consumer-directed exchange."

"At YoCierge, trust, transparency, and security have always been at the core of how we serve our clients. Earning the CARIN Code of Conduct for Consumer-Facing Applications accreditation from DirectTrust is not just a milestone-it's a reflection of our deep commitment to protecting consumer health data and upholding the highest standards in data privacy and interoperability. We chose to pursue this accreditation with DirectTrust because of their industry leadership and rigorous standards, which align closely with our mission.." said George Bessenyei, CEO of YoCierge Inc.

About YoCierge

YoCierge is a premier provider of medical records retrieval and other legal support services, dedicated to empowering law firms with efficient, cost-effective, and secure solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, YoCierge simplifies complex processes, enabling law firms to focus on what they do best-serving their clients. To learn more, visit: yocierge



About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust .

