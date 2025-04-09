Pubmatic And Spectrum Reach Partner To Enhance Demand, Efficiency And Curation Across CTV Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future and Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, today announced a new partnership that will bring increased demand and efficient buying to Spectrum Reach's advertising inventory while strengthening PubMatic's curated packages with local news and live sports offered through its Connected TV (CTV) Marketplace.

Through this partnership, PubMatic will connect advertisers to audiences across Spectrum Reach's entire footprint. Spectrum Reach offers access to more than 450 streaming and traditional networks and publishers and is already a leading streaming solution in its footprint, reaching nearly 90 percent of viewers watching, based on Comscore CTV household viewing data of content accessed through televisions connected to the internet. This partnership also will tap into PubMatic's strong supply path optimization partnerships, bringing Spectrum Reach even closer to buyers with streamlined efficiency and advanced AI-driven technology, and providing access to additional high-quality, highly performant inventory sources.

“Our partnership with PubMatic gives brands and agencies a new path to execute their campaigns and allows us to transact with marketers in their preferred marketplace of choice,” said Jason Brown, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for Spectrum Reach.“The combination of our premium streaming ad inventory across entertainment, live sports and news and PubMatic's programmatic marketplace strengthens our ability to deliver more value and efficiency for our advertisers.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Enhanced Curation : By integrating Spectrum Reach's robust advertising inventory into PubMatic's CTV Marketplace, advertisers will gain access to highly engaged audiences across Spectrum Reach's linear and digital footprint.

Increased Transparency : Spectrum Reach's privacy-focused data will provide buyers transacting in PubMatic's marketplace with industry-leading transparency into where their ads are running.

Higher Fidelity Data : Buyers will gain access to first-party and audience data from Spectrum Reach, enhancing their addressable targeting and measurement capabilities at scale in a privacy-focused manner.

Access to a Broader Network of Buyers : Spectrum Reach will benefit from PubMatic's extensive network of buyers, including major brands and agencies, which will drive higher demand.

Increased Efficiency and Optimization : PubMatic's supply path optimization (SPO) capabilities will further streamline the ad buying process, bringing buyers and Spectrum Reach even closer together. Advanced Technology and AI capabilities : PubMatic's AI tools for publishers will offer Spectrum Reach the ability to enhance monetization, reduce infrastructure demands, streamline workflows and enable smarter, faster decision-making and improved audience engagement.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Spectrum Reach, a true innovator in the advertising space,” said Abbie Reichner, Regional VP, Customer Success, CTV at PubMatic.“As a trusted source of news and entertainment across the U.S., we are excited to help Spectrum Reach maximize their advertising revenue so they can continue to invest in valuable content creation. This collaboration will enable us to elevate programmatic advertising by providing advertisers with even more capabilities to reach their target audiences effectively and efficiently.”

The new offering creates added value for agency partners like leading global marketing company dentsu, which partners with PubMatic for its supply path optimization, media curation, sell-side data and identity solutions and will now have direct access to Spectrum Reach's premium ad inventory through PubMatic. "We are excited to see how this partnership with PubMatic will amplify the reach and impact of Spectrum Reach's inventory,” said Cara Lewis, Chief Investment & Activation Officer for dentsu.“Streaming has unleashed powerful audience engagement opportunities, and by integrating Spectrum Reach's premium CTV and addressable linear inventory with PubMatic's advanced technology, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

