Liberty Successfully Delivers Nine (9) HEXWAVE Units In Q1 2025 – Customer Backlog Accelerates For HEXWAVE Manufacturing & Delivery Through Channel Partnerships & Direct Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“” or the“”) (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed non-metallic and metallic weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that they have shipped nine systems to close off Q1. The shipments were delivered to fulfill commitments at a courthouse, US airports for Aviation Worker Screening and to our distributor network. The majority of the HEXWAVEs will be implemented by the end of April.

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats and other prohibited items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high-throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal to detect liquid, powder and plastic explosives, 3D printed ghost guns and other contraband that even enhanced metal detectors on the market do not detect.

“Through the focused effort of the Manufacturing Team, we were able to get the HEXWAVEs built and delivered to meet our customers' needs,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.“We are in the process of building the next set of 50 HEXWAVEs to fulfill our backlog requirements, as well as anticipated deliveries based on recent quotes and interest in various market verticals, lead by aviation worker screening.”

“The HEXWAVE is built on American innovation and Made in the USA, and we do not expect to be significantly impacted by the latest announced US tariffs,” added Frain.

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2 A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE system uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI technologies that have been secured under exclusive license and developed proprietarily to automatically detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. Liberty is also developing the next generation of aviation passenger screening with the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words“estimate”,“project”,“belief”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“predict”,“may” or“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.