Seesaw Brings Exciting Educator Showdown To ISTE 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seesaw is bringing the excitement to ISTE 2025 with a live, interactive Seesaw Showdown at their booth. This high-energy competition will spotlight educators' creativity and expertise using Seesaw's dynamic platform.

ISTELive 25 , co-located with the ASCD Annual Conference, is one of the world's largest edtech events, bringing together over 17,000 educators, leaders, and experts. Taking place in San Antonio, Texas, from June 29 to July 2, this year's theme, Spark Joyful Learning, aligns perfectly with Seesaw's mission: empowering elementary students with joyful and connected learning experiences that lay the foundation for success in life.

Seesaw Showdown: The Competition

Sixteen educators will compete in eight interactive rounds, demonstrating their skills in engaging students through Seesaw's platform. Audience participation will determine the winners, culminating in an exciting final round on July 1 at 4:00 PM. The top two competitors will battle for the grand prize: a mobile cart with 10 iPads for their school!

How to Participate

Applications for the Seesaw Showdown open on April 9 for U.S. educators who use Seesaw and are attending ISTE. To apply, educators must submit a form that includes the following details and a two-minute video:



What they love about Seesaw

How Seesaw saves them time in the classroom

An example activity they created in Seesaw

Why they need the iPad cart and their plans for it

Student engagement and participation examples Innovative use of Seesaw features

A panel of Seesaw judges will evaluate submissions using a scoring rubric, selecting 16 finalists. These finalists will be announced in May and featured on Seesaw's website and social media as part of Teacher Appreciation Month.

Why You Should Join the Fun



Bragging Rights! All 16 finalists receive the coveted "Seesaw Showdown Hat."

Be in the Spotlight! Featured on Seesaw's website and social media.

Swag & Prizes! All round winners get a Seesaw Swag Pack, and the champion wins an iPad cart with 10 iPads. Audience Perks! Booth attendees who vote will be entered into a raffle to win an iPad.

"With ISTE's theme of Spark Joyful Learning, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate how educators use Seesaw to engage students daily," said Angela Gadtke, Seesaw Community Founder. "Seesaw's intuitive platform empowers teachers to create and adapt activities to meet their students' diverse needs, and we're excited to showcase their success live at ISTE!"

A Movement Beyond ISTE

The Seesaw Showdown doesn't stop at ISTE! Plans are in motion to launch a virtual monthly showdown where educators worldwide using Seesaw can participate.

Join us at ISTE 2025 and take part in the Seesaw Showdown – whether as a participant or an audience judge. You won't want to miss innovation, creativity, and joyful learning taking center stage!

For more information and to apply, visit the Seesaw's Showdown website .

About Seesaw

Seesaw is trusted and loved by 25 million educators, students, and families worldwide and is the only elementary learning experience company, offering an award-winning platform and a suite of digital curriculum products for teachers to deliver joyful, accessible instruction. Through interactive lessons, digital portfolios, and two-way communication features, Seesaw keeps everyone in the learning loop by providing continuous visibility into the student's learning experience to support and celebrate their learning.

SOURCE Seesaw

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED