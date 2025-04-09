403
Kuwait Moi: Gang Stealing Bank Cards Data Busted
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Several individuals, forming a gang stealing bank cards data, were arrested for acts of unlawfully representing a government bodies and illegal purchasing smartphones and smuggling them abroad, said the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Interior's Public Relations Department said that investigation led the police towards a gang of individuals specialized in stealing bank cards data, noting that tools aiding the felons to commit their crimes were found during the arrest.
Interrogation with the gang members saw them confess to their crimes, which also involved creating fake websites for government entities such as the Public Authority for Civil Identification (PACI), the department affirmed, noting that the suspects were sent to due process.
The MoI called on citizens and residents alike to take extra precaution while surfing the internet and making sure any transactions online were made with legitimate websites. (end)
