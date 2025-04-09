Occupation's Escalation Of Home Demolitions Is Extension Of Genocide, Displacement, Annexation: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the crime of demolishing Palestinian homes and facilities, which the Israeli occupation continues to commit under flimsy pretexts and excuses, is an extension of the crimes of genocide, displacement, and annexation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry indicated that this comes at a time when the occupation is escalating its seizure of more Palestinian land and allocating it to deepen and expand settlement construction in the West Bank, along with a long series of collective punishments, abuse, repression, and the fragmentation of the territory with hundreds of military checkpoints, in a race against time to undermine any chance of establishing a Palestinian state on the ground.

It reiterated its demand to put an end to the continued impunity of the Israeli entity and to exert real pressure on the occupation government to halt its illegal unilateral measures that threaten to detonate the entire region.

The statement concluded by asserting that the international community's reliance on simply diagnosing the state of Israeli aggression and its manifestations against the Palestinian people, issuing statements of condemnation, warnings, appeals to the occupying state, and issuing UN resolutions that are not implemented, has become a cover for the Israeli government, encouraging it to persist in committing further crimes without accountability.