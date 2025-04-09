Minister Of Finance Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait, HE Eng. Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the joint annual meetings of Arab financial institutions, which are being held in Kuwait City.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and prospects for enhancing and developing them in key investment and finance areas, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.