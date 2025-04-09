Kura Labs And Servicenow Partner To Deliver Advanced Agentic Engineering Training For Certified Application Developers

Collaboration to Equip Developers with Next-Generation AI-Driven Workflow Automation Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kura Labs, a pioneer in Infrastructure Computing workforce training, and ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an immersive training program through the launch of RiseUp with ServiceNow Innovation Hub with Kura Labs.

This Innovation Hub will equip professionals with cutting-edge agentic engineering capabilities, enabling them to build AI-powered workflows that drive automation, intelligence, and efficiency across ServiceNow's expansive enterprise ecosystem.

"ServiceNow is at the forefront of enterprise AI, and we are thrilled to partner with them to redefine how developers are trained for this new era of intelligent automation," said Sheldon Gilbert, Founder & CEO of Kura Labs. "Our use of commercial workload simulations provides the ideal environment for mastering ServiceNow's agentic layers, from AI-driven workflows to LLM-enabled automation from the autonomous detection of cyberattacks to the orchestration of GPUs. This program ensures that developers are not just certified but fully equipped to drive enterprise transformation at scale."

The partnership leverages Kura Labs' expertise in providing advanced training in AI infrastructure computing, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, robotics, smart manufacturing, and Edge/IoT. Using Kura's partner simulation platform, developers will gain hands-on experience across the entire agentic layer of the ServiceNow tech stack, harnessing the power of its unified data model and uniquely rich Configuration Management Database (CMDB) that powers novel enterprise local LLM layers, further enhancing AI-driven workflow automation and overall agentic capabilities.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in AI-powered enterprise automation," said Karen Pavlin, Chief Workforce Innovation Officer. "By integrating Kura Labs' simulation-driven training approach with ServiceNow's platform, we are providing our learners with valuable, hands-on experience that will enable them to be job-ready day one and support our customer and partner ambitions to build AI powered agentic solutions that can revolutionize how businesses operate."

The collaboration aligns with ServiceNow's broader vision to accelerate workforce readiness in AI-driven enterprise solutions. Through highly immersive, real-world simulations, trainees will develop and deploy next-generation applications, transforming enterprise service management across industries.

As enterprises increasingly look to agentic AI to drive business transformation this partnership will accelerate the development of a new generation of ServiceNow professionals adept in agentic engineering.

About Kura Labs

Kura Labs is a leading workforce training academy specializing in AI infrastructure computing, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, robotics, smart manufacturing, and Edge/IoT. Its use of commercial workload simulations provides real-world training environments to prepare professionals for the future of AI-driven enterprise automation.

