Nurx Works With Gifthealth To Streamline Access To Lilly's Medication Zepbound®

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurx, a leading telehealth platform specializing in women's health, is excited to announce an integration agreement with Gifthealth, Eli Lilly and Company's LillyDirect® pharmacy provider, for Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials to simplify prescription access. The arrangement will streamline access to the vials for clinically-eligible Nurx patients with an on-label prescription, ensuring they have a more seamless way to receive chronic weight management treatment.

Obesity and overweight affect more than 2 out of 3 women over the age of 20 in the United States and is a risk that increases with age. What's more, 11.5% of women have severe obesity, a higher rate than in men. Overweight and obesity have profound health implications, increasing the risks of cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, certain cancers, and complications during pregnancy. This is why addressing overweight and obesity is crucial for improving women's health overall. However, losing weight and keeping it off can be challenging: studies show that only 1 in 10 adults with overweight and obesity achieve weight loss of 5% or more each year.

Recognizing these challenges, Nurx is committed to providing women with effective, evidence-based weight management solutions. This integration with Gifthealth will streamline access to Zepbound®, an FDA-approved medication for obesity and chronic weight management, for clinically-eligible patients with an on-label prescription from a Nurx-affiliated provider. This integration arrangement also underscores Nurx's dedication to empowering women with the tools and support necessary to achieve their health goals.

As demand for obesity and chronic weight management medications like Zepbound® continues to rise, Nurx is committed to providing comprehensive telehealth care for women navigating weight management. By integrating Gifthealth's pharmacy fulfillment capabilities, Nurx patients will benefit from streamlined access to Zepbound® vials, and can take advantage of Gifthealth's transparent pricing and nationwide delivery - key factors in making obesity care more accessible.

"At Nurx, we believe that every woman deserves access to the healthcare solutions that best fit her needs - including safe and effective weight management medications," said Rajani Rao, Chief Business Officer at Nurx. "This integration agreement with Gifthealth allows us to streamline barriers to access, ensuring women can get the medication they need, and pair it with Nurx's comprehensive approach to weight management, which provides ongoing access to physicians and support in making lifestyle changes."

Gifthealth has been at the forefront of prescription innovation. This new integration agreement with Nurx will help streamline the prescription fulfillment process for weight management treatments, reinforcing both companies' missions to provide affordable, high-quality care. "We are excited to work with providers such as Nurx to streamline access to authentic Zepbound® vials for women nationwide," said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences at Gifthealth. "Our goal is to remove cost and logistical barriers to essential medications, and through these integrations, we can help more patients get the care they need."

About Nurx by Thirty Madison

Nurx is the leading women's healthcare company making high-quality, judgment-free care accessible and affordable for millions. By removing barriers like cost, stigma, and provider shortages, we provide convenient, personalized treatment across 20+ conditions, including reproductive and sexual health, dermatology, mental health, migraine, hair loss, and weight management. With over 2 million patients served and more than 600,000 actively receiving care, Nurx connects patients directly with trusted healthcare providers and delivers treatment right to their doorstep - ensuring ongoing, specialty-level support that evolves with their needs.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison offers end-to-end, high-quality virtual specialized care for patients experiencing a range of conditions. Through its brands - Keeps for men's hair loss, Cove for migraine, and Nurx for women's health - Thirty Madison supports the unique needs of its patients with ongoing access to personalized care and specialty-level telemedicine. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers care that is accessible, affordable, and focused on improving outcomes. Learn more at ThirtyMadison .

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy solution founded in 2020, focused on simplifying the prescription process for patients, providers, and manufacturers. By leveraging technology, Gifthealth ensures cost-effective medication access, with a mission to improve adherence and health outcomes. Learn more at gifthealth .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall

Pitch Public Relations

480.216.5433 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nurx

