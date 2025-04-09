Shoreline Concierge Medicine Now Offering Enhanced Medical Support With Concierge Choice Physicians

New primary care practice offers Connecticut area residents a unique, personalized approach to healthcare with more time, convenience, and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Shoreline Concierge Medicine, a new medical practice in Westbrook, CT headed by physicians Lara A. Colabelli, DO and David J. Eilbott, MD, is now offering the Concierge Choice, a full-practice membership medicine program that allows physicians and patients to spend more time together in a comprehensive, nurturing environment conducive to good health and wellness.

Dr. Colabelli and Dr. Eilbott are part of a growing number of physicians nationwide who offer concierge medicine. Concierge medicine is a membership-based practice style that limits the size of a physician's patient panel so members receive more time, increased connectivity, plus enhanced lifestyle coaching and emotional support. It's a more personalized approach to wellness that has become increasingly difficult to offer in today's challenging healthcare marketplace, where the pressure to see more and more patients can often make patients feel like just a number on a chart.

"The last few years have taught us that patients want a doctor who knows them personally and who they can connect with when they feel most vulnerable," says Dr. Eilbott. "This kind of medical practice puts patients first and allows us to work together in a convenient and supportive fashion. We are thrilled to offer this kind of care to Westbrook area residents."

Membership benefits include: longer, more relaxed same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator focused on service at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; convenient email communication; direct after-hours support via the doctors' private cell phone number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"The support we've received has been overwhelming," says Dr. Colabelli, who currently has a waitlist to join. "This is the way medicine is meant to be practiced-with greater connectivity, service, and a strong doctor-patient relationship built on trust. This program gives us the time we need to develop that kind of relationship. It's a wonderful way to practice."

Shoreline Concierge Medicine is located at 5 Pequot Park Road, Westbrook, CT 06498. For more information on the practice, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice PhysiciansTM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED