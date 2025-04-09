Reese's Brand Did It Again - Meet Your New Favorite Snack, Reese's Filled Pretzels

MENAFN - PR Newswire) We may have reached the summit of snacking with this one. Picture the center of a Reese's nestled inside a crunchy pretzel-a mouthwatering combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. The secret to this treat? A thick and creamy peanut butter filling that delivers Reese's iconic taste. The snack aisle just got a lot more awesome.

"We know our fans are always on the hunt for new ways to get their Reese's peanut butter fix and trust us, this one's a total game-changer," said Natalie Perera, Director of salty snacks at The Hershey Company. "Crunchy, creamy, sweet, salty – it's like the snack universe finally got it right. One bite, and you'll get it."

Whether it's game day, movie night, or a 3 p.m. snack attack, Reese's Filled Pretzels are the ultimate snack satisfaction. The best part? Reese's Filled Pretzels are rolling out nationwide right now in three sizes:



5-ounce bags (for snacking when you're on the move)

9-ounce pouches (just the right size for a me-time snack break) 18-ounce jars (big enough to share...if you're feeling generous)

Look for Reese's Filled Pretzels at your favorite snack spot and grab a bag, pouch or jar before they're gone. Follow @Reeses on social media for the latest brand news and snack updates.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-A-Licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit .

1 Circana POS $ Sales FY 2024

