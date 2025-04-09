DIAMO Raises $4M To Empower Independent Hotels With AI-Powered Revenue Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The revenue challenges faced by smaller independents are far more complex than what existing disconnected solutions address," said James Kay, CEO of DIAMO. "Revenue performance is what enables unique independent hotels to offer authentic, memorable travel experiences. In a world increasingly dominated by big brands and standardized OTAs, we aim to empower the independent hoteliers that give hospitality its heart. In response, we've built an intuitive yet powerful platform that allows smaller hotels to succeed by using the same revenue tactics as large and branded hotels, without the need for expensive technology and teams."

DIAMO provides a comprehensive revenue platform that combines multiple revenue management tools and functions in one place. The platform integrates automated dynamic pricing, omnichannel digital marketing, and a conversion-optimized website and booking engine, optimizing each stage of the guest booking journey. Time-strapped hoteliers can partner with DIAMO to increase their revenues by 35%. DIAMO's experienced revenue managers provide expert guidance, helping clients navigate the complex revenue landscape.

As part of its vision to harness AI to deliver sophisticated revenue strategies with minimal time and cost investment, DIAMO is soon launching its AI assistant "ANDI". ANDI will support hoteliers in managing their revenue by automatically configuring their revenue strategy based on real-time data; launching new ad campaigns; and offering ongoing recommendations across pricing, digital marketing, and distribution. In other words, ANDI functions like a human revenue manager for smaller properties that can't afford one.

DIAMO works with clients globally, serving properties in the USA, Canada, Central America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Hotels with under 150 rooms, particularly those that are owner-operated or run by small teams, stand to benefit most from the time savings and performance enhancements driven by DIAMO's platform.

As part of the financing, Tyler Carrico, Partner at Thayer Ventures, will join DIAMO's Board of Directors. "DIAMO is building something the market has been waiting for," said Carrico. "We're excited to help bring it to more hotels around the world."

Mia Morisset added, "DIAMO is uniquely positioned to become the go-to platform for independent hotels looking to optimize their revenue strategies. Their vision of empowering hoteliers with the tools they need to succeed aligns with the next wave of tech adoption for smaller hotels. We're confident that James and his team have the potential to redefine how smaller hotels approach revenue management on a global scale."

About DIAMO:

DIAMO is a revenue platform purpose-built for independent hotels. By combining dynamic pricing, digital marketing, and a high-converting booking engine, DIAMO empowers smaller properties to compete on performance without the cost or complexity of enterprise tools. Backed by AI and expert revenue guidance, DIAMO enables hoteliers to increase direct bookings and boost revenue by up to 35%, all while saving time. Headquartered in New York, DIAMO serves hotel clients globally. For more information, visit diamo .

About Thayer Ventures:

San Francisco-based Thayer Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with a strategic focus on technology within the global travel and transportation industry. Thayer prioritizes early stage B2B companies, but selectively looks at seed and later stage deals with selective B2C activity. Currently, Thayer Ventures manages four active investment vehicles with more than $300 million in capital deployed and more than 30 active portfolio companies. The company's Limited Partners and Strategic Partners include many of the most recognizable names in travel, hospitality and finance. For more information, visit thayerventures .

About Inovia Capital:

Inovia Capital is Canada's leading full-stack software investor, partnering with founders to build impactful and enduring global companies. With three investment strategies-Discovery, Venture, and Growth-the team leverages an operator-led mindset to provide founders with multi-stage support, mentorship, and access to a worldwide network. Inovia manages over US$2.5B with operations in Montreal, Toronto, Waterloo, Calgary, Bay Area, and London. For more information, visit inovia .

Contacts

For press inquiries: [email protected]

For sales inquiries: Contact us through our website at diamo

SOURCE DIAMO