Spear Education And Women In Dentistry Partner For Empowering Retreat Focused On Clinical, Life, And Leadership Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, has partnered with Women in Dentistry, Inc. , to unite their missions of educating and empowering dental professionals at the Women in Dentistry + Spear: Educate. Elevate. Empower Retreat . Set for Sept.19-20 at Spear's campus in Scottsdale, Arizona, the retreat promises attendees an enlightening weekend of clinical education balanced with health, wellness, and connection opportunities.

"Our partnership with Spear and its resulting retreat is a celebration of our collective strength," said Dr. Effie Habsha , founder of Women in Dentistry. "By joining forces to unite a community of leading female practitioners across the U.S. and Canada, we are confident that our presenters and attendees alike will inspire each another to lead with confidence, deliver excellence in care, and redefine what a woman's success looks like in our field."

The two-day retreat offers attendees an engaging blend of clinical lectures, interactive workshops, and discussions led by women leaders from dentistry and orthodontia, health, fitness, financial planning, and beyond.

"Our retreat is an incredible opportunity for women in our industry to advance their skills, network, and, perhaps most importantly, unwind," said Dr. Kimberly Schlam , a private practice prosthodontist and Spear Education resident faculty member. "We can all look forward to being in an inviting, inclusive environment where we can learn from one another and share our experiences navigating dentistry as women."

Presenters will share their expert insights into cutting-edge dental techniques, including composite restorations, implant prosthodontics, and aligner treatments. The schedule also includes presentations on setting boundaries, achieving personal and professional goals, enhancing personal resiliency skills, reducing stress, and hiring the best talent.

Highlights of the retreat inspiring a new era of balanced leadership include but are not limited to:



How to benefit from your natural traits to create an energized work team that values interdependence and synergy (See Jane Lead: What Every Woman in Dentistry Needs to Know – Amy Morgan, Spear)

Setting a realistic financial self-care plan to meet personal and business long-term goals, even through times of adversity (Empowered Success: Wealth, Transitions and Balance for Women in Dentistry – Christy Ratcliff, Cain Watters and Associates)

How to leverage digital technology, including CBCT, intraoral scanning, and guided surgery, to enhance precision and predictability in implant dentistry (Dr. Shivi Gupta, CDOCS) Practical clinical pearls to take to your office on Monday morning ranging from digital workflows to next-gen implant techniques (Dr. Effie Habsha, Women in Dentistry)

For the full agenda, speaker lineup, and registration details, visit Early bird pricing is available until April 30.

About Women in Dentistry

Women in Dentistry is dedicated to empowering, educating, and elevating female dental professionals at every stage of their careers. Through mentorship, leadership development, and community-building opportunities, the organization fosters a supportive network where women in dentistry can thrive both personally and professionally. Women in Dentistry provides resources, events, and programs that inspire growth, advocate for diversity, and celebrate the unique contributions women bring to the dental field. To learn more and get involved, visit: .

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit .

