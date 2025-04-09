Coursedog And Elumen Announce Partnership To Provide Best-In-Class Curriculum And Catalog Management Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) eLumen has selected Coursedog as its exclusive partner for providing best-in-class curriculum and catalog functionality to its customers, offering a wide range of new features and integrations. This upgrade path for eLumen customers will offer access to exciting new features and significantly enhanced partnership support, which includes ongoing assistance from eLumen's existing solutions and customer success team.

"We were impressed with Coursedog's platform and knew the alignment in our shared vision for an integrated academic operations platform would deliver the functionality our customers had been requesting for their curriculum and catalog management needs," said Sean Casey, eLumen's President & CEO.

Coursedog's platform is known for its integrated academic operations software that drives efficiency and student success across academic and event scheduling, curriculum & catalog management, analytics, and more. eLumen customers will benefit from the enhanced workflows, improved data synchronization between the curriculum and catalog, industry-leading integrations with their SIS and eLumen's Insights for Canvas Outcomes, and much more.

"This partnership is about our shared dedication to bringing next generation academic operations to higher education and we're excited to continue supporting institutional success in the ever-evolving post-secondary landscape," said Coursedog's CEO, Andrew Rosen.

The Coursedog and eLumen teams will formally announce the partnership at a joint event at the California Community College Chief Instructional Officers (CCCCIO) Spring Conference.

About Coursedog

Coursedog provides an Academic Operations Platform that enhances the efficiency of higher education institutions through integrated scheduling, curriculum management, catalog publishing, assessment, and workflow automation. Founded by computer science students from Columbia University, Coursedog serves over 300 educational institutions, aiding them in improving operational efficiencies and achieving student success.

About eLumen

eLumen offers a comprehensive outcomes assessment platform built for the Canvas ecosystem: the LMS, Canvas Credentials, and Insights for Canvas Outcomes. With more than 100 institutions and more than a decade of experience partnering with Instructure, eLumen is the go-to platform for accreditation, program review, and competency-based learning embedded within the Canvas LMS.

