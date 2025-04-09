Cornerstone Capital Bank Wins 2024 Service Provider Of The Year

Shinn Builder Partnerships recognizes Cornerstone as a top partner for home builders

HOUSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank, a leading national lender and home builder partner with more than 100 builder relationships nationwide, has been named the 2024 Service Provider Partner of the Year by Shinn Builder Partnerships, a unique networking organization that provides support and consultative services to home builders.

Shinn presented Cornerstone with this prestigious award during Builder Partnerships' 19th Annual Networking Reception at the International Builders' Show.

"Cornerstone joined our membership network at the beginning of 2024 and immediately stepped forward to bring tremendous value to our network of more than 1,600 private home builders," Brian Wildermuth, Executive Vice President of Shinn Builder Partnerships, said. "With more than two decades of partnering with builders, Cornerstone brings a wealth of experience, financial stability, and unmatched in-house resources."

Since its founding in 1988, Cornerstone has proudly served families across the U.S. In 2024 alone, Cornerstone funded $2.2 billion in builder forward commitments, demonstrating its rapid growth and strategic approach to builder partnerships.

Cornerstone operates with a comprehensive, full-service approach to builder support, including:



Forward commitments

Full suite of mortgage joint venture and partnership programs

Advisory services for mortgage and loan servicing

The ability to lend in nearly every state, without the need for individual state licensing

Unique bank portfolio and affordable lending programs An award-winning culture powered by passionate, caring, and experienced team members

"Being named Service Provider of the Year in our first year with Builder Partnerships is both humbling and energizing," said Lonnie Jenkins, Vice President of the Builder Division at Cornerstone Capital Bank. "In today's ever-changing market, Cornerstone continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of our home building partners."

"We don't just fund projects," Jenkins said. "We invest in relationships and communities to further Cornerstone's Mission of making a positive difference in the lives of those we have the privilege to serve."

