Uscellular Postpones 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CHICAGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM ) announces that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, previously scheduled for May 20, 2025, will be postponed.

As a result of the delay, UScellular will be filing a Form 10-K/A to amend its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to include certain items that otherwise would have been incorporated by reference from the Proxy Statement.

The delay is related to the timing of its previously announced transaction with T-Mobile US, Inc. that is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The new date and time of the Meeting are not yet determined. The Company will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2024. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, TDS owned approximately 83% of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation

