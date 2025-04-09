Grocery TV Adds Northeast Grocery To Its Expanding Network

Through the partnership, Grocery TV will power digital screens in NGI's nearly 300 stores across its six-state footprint, introducing more dynamic and engaging promotions to shoppers. This supports NGI's ongoing commitment to elevating the in-store experience through thoughtful, customer-focused innovation.

Grocery TV's consultative approach resulted in a tailored in-store offering for Northeast Grocery, ensuring that digital signage seamlessly integrates into each store's unique layout. Strategically placed screens will highlight relevant content throughout high-traffic zones like entrance, checkout, and pharmacy. Northeast Grocery will incorporate Grocery TV's newly launched Digital Ironman , to replace traditional print signage at store entrances for a cleaner look and feel.

"We've extensively researched how in-store marketing impacts shoppers, and those insights drive the development of our offerings," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Grocery TV. "With nearly 90% of grocery purchases still happening in-store, we're focused on creating opportunities for retailers and brands to engage with shoppers at the most impactful moments while upholding the store experience retailers work so hard to create."

By integrating Grocery TV's platform, NGI gains new capabilities to deliver timely, relevant messaging, enabling brands to reach shoppers when intent is high and they're ready to make a purchase.

"Grocery TV brings the scale and expertise to help our marketing team drive retail media revenue growth in ways that align with our mission to preserve the high-quality, service-oriented shopping experience our customers count on," said Diane Colgan, SVP of Marketing for NGI. "We prioritize partnerships that enhance our omnichannel experience, and this adds another valuable, impactful way for us and brands to connect with our shoppers."

Today Grocery TV powers the in-store network for nearly 6,000 stores and plans to announce additional expansions and new partnership throughout 2025.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue, while creating a more engaging and informative shopper experience. Grocery TV handles the complexities of operating an in-store media network so retailers can focus on what they do best-serving their customers. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across nearly 6,000 stores, Grocery TV connects brands with real shoppers where nearly 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit .

About Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets (Tops), which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 teammates/associates. NGI is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 150 years of industry leadership combined, Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit and .

