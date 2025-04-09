Super Dispatch Unveils State Of Auto Transport Report

Super Moves report reveals key trends in pricing, transport lanes and industry shifts to help shippers, carriers and brokers navigate the year ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch , the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today released its Super Moves: State of Auto Transport Report . The findings offer an in-depth analysis of the key industry trends that matter to shippers, carriers and brokers.

Backed by data from nearly 15,000 carriers and over 50,000 individual drivers who moved vehicles via Super Dispatch in 2024, the report explores key shifts in vehicle types moved, transport methods, pricing trends and seasonal fluctuations. It also provides nationwide coverage and regional lane-specific breakdowns to equip shippers, carriers and brokers with the insights needed to navigate the industry challenges of today and plan for the road ahead.

"With millions of vehicles being moved on the Super Dispatch platform each year, we see industry-shaping trends unfold in real-time - and are excited to share what we've found," said Matt Bradley, CEO of Super Dispatch. "In sharing our insights, we're providing customers with the latest information to help them stay ahead of challenges, streamline their operations and find new opportunities to move vehicles faster, smarter and easier than ever before."

Key findings from the Super Moves report include:



Transport rates jumped 20% year-over-year , reaching an average of $3.49 per mile, even as average mileage per order rose just 3%, signaling added pressures on pricing.



SUVs led the pack in 2024 , making up 46% of all transported vehicles and far surpassing the number of sedans (29%) and trucks (17%) moved last year.



Bulk shipping improved efficiencies and lowered costs , with six-vehicle shipments lowering per-mile expenses by 26% compared to single-vehicle transports.



Natural disasters caused temporary slowdowns , but industry resilience saw demand r ebound within 7 days as carriers cleared backlogs and resumed operations.

Carrier satisfaction remained high at 96% , driven by strong communication, on-time delivery and overall reliability across the Super Dispatch platform.

The Super Moves report comes at a critical time as the auto transport industry navigates increased market volatility and fraud, evolving customer expectations and rising operational costs. Super Dispatch customers have come to expect greater visibility and benchmarking insights into their operations. This report is part of the company's continued commitment to delivering trusted, and transparent, solutions to help customers thrive in auto transport.

"The report is packed with real-world insights, especially on pricing trends that matter to us as brokers," said Sean Llorente, COO of Expedited Freight. "Knowing what's happening with rates and lanes helps us work smarter, not harder."

To download the Super Moves: State of Auto Transport Report, click here . For more information about Super Dispatch, visit superdispatch .

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

SOURCE Super Dispatch

