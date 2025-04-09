Jenesis Software Announces Progressive® On Jenesisnow's J-Rate Comparative Rater

Streamlining Insurance Quoting for North Carolina Agencies

- Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis SoftwareELON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jenesis Software, a leading provider of web-based insurance agency management solutions , is pleased to announce the addition of Progressive to its JenesisNow J-Rate platform. This improves the quoting process for North Carolina insurance agencies, providing a quicker, more precise, and more streamlined way to handle personal auto policies.Faster Quotes, Greater AccuracyThe insurance industry operates at a fast pace so agencies require advanced tools to maintain their market position. Insurance professionals benefit from Progressive availability on JenesisNow's J-Rate comparative rater which provides an upgraded quoting system that enhances workflow efficiency, reduces errors, and improves operational efficiency.Efficiency That Transforms WorkflowsJenesisNow J-Rate functions as a reliable platform which enables agencies to automate their quoting process for personal auto carriers who participate in the program. The addition of Progressive to the platform provides agencies with the following advantages:● Instant Quotes: Generate accurate personal auto insurance quotes right within JenesisNow, so agents don't have to switch platforms.● Seamless Integration: Real-time data flow reduces manual entry, which in turn reduces errors and saves valuable time.● Live Updates: Agents obtain the latest rates and policy information in real time which enables them to deliver quicker services to their clients.“This integration marks a major milestone in our mission to provide agencies with efficient and accurate tools,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software.“With the integration of Progressive onto J-Rate, we continue the ongoing commitment to prioritize the development of innovative, user-friendly solutions for the insurance industry.”How Agencies Can Get StartedNorth Carolina insurance professionals can now access Progressive quotes through their existing JenesisNow accounts. The process to activate this feature is straightforward: users simply need to log in and explore the enhanced J-Rate system.Jenesis Software offers specific support to help agencies get started through the setup and implementation process.Leading the Way in Insurance TechnologyJenesisNow's J-Rate comparative rater, available exclusively in North Carolina, also features integrations with National General – an Allstate company, Dairyland Auto, Insurance House, and Discovery Insurance Company, further solidifying its reputation as a premier insurance technology solution.For more information about Jenesis Software or to learn more about JenesisNow J-Rate, visit or call (828) 245-1171.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 20 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

JenesisNow - Rating with Progressive J-Rate

