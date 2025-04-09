100% Woman Owned Spirits Brand Creates A Model Emphasizing Female Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy And Taste

BIATCH Tequila Logo

“Aunt Sue” Hrib, Founder of BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH Tequila)

BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: Daphne Hrib)

It's Tequila, BIATCH

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BIATCH Tequila is challenging some of the norms of the tequila industry with its bold branding, and a mission to empower women. BIATCH Tequila aims to embody the essence of a quality spirit while paying homage to traditional tequila craftsmanship.Visionary entrepreneur and BIATCH Tequila Founder“Aunt Sue” Hrib is not your typical spirits industry founder. A serial entrepreneur and advocate for female empowerment, she created BIATCH Tequila to disrupt the status quo, blending high-quality taste with a unique brand personality that aims not to be ignored. With a background in entrepreneurship and a passion for innovation, Hrib saw an opportunity to create a tequila that speaks to the bold, fearless, and unapologetic-without compromising on quality.“The name 'BIATCH' is a statement,” said Hrib.“we are using the lips of the bottle to take back the narrative of the word to mean 'Fierce and Unapologetic'. It's about being part of a community and owning who you are, taking up space, and doing so with confidence and class and femininity. We're here to shatter expectations, not just in branding but in taste and experience as well.”BIATCH Tequila is grown, harvested, distilled and bottled in El Arenal, Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of the world's tequila. BIATCH is 100% Blue Weber Agave, the brand is committed to sustainability, quality, and authenticity. The distillery is owned by a family but run exclusively by the women in the family. Each bottle of BIATCH Tequila undergoes a meticulous production process to ensure smoothness, depth, and complexity in every sip. The collection features:.BIATCH Rosa Blanco Premium – Ripe peach honey sweetness of cooked agave lightly rested in Napa & Sonoma Red Wine barrels adding the light pink hue and smoothing the alcohol. The Rosa Blanco is perfect for sipping neat or elevating classic cocktails..BIATCH Reposado Premium – Naturally sweet flavor of hand-selected cooked agave, aged 9 months in American Oak Bourbon Barrels delivering balanced notes of cocoa and dried fruit with hints of caramel..BIATCH Añejo and Extra Añejo Ultra Premiums are anticipated to be released in 2026.Female shoppers often respond to unique bottle designs when choosing spirits, and that is why the BIATCH bottle design intentionally parallels fashion. These crowned bottles (think“queen BIATCH”) are collectible, chromed, with a nod to favorite perfume bottles, jeweled handbags, and sparkling designer accessories. In fact, the girls at BIATCH often consider BIATCH Tequila bottles their favorite new accessory. BIATCH offers four crafted premium and ultra-premium sipping tequilas.BIATCH is using their strong social media presence and strong digital marketing which has enabled them to sell over 70,000 bottles in their first 7 months of launching. BIATCH Tequila is available online in 43 states, and are in over 700+ retail stores with distribution in 11 states. A portion of proceeds goes toward programs that support female entrepreneurs.About BIATCH Tequila:BIATCH is a 100% women owned lifestyle brand. The BIATCH strategy is to appeal to women like the fun“BIATCHes” behind this great brand who are passionate about building a community promoting the empowerment and success of women. A portion of sales proceeds from the Brand goes to supporting women's causes with the ultimate goal of creating at least 50 women millionaires.For more information, please visit:IG: @BIATCHtequila | F: BIATCHtequila | Y: @BIATCHtequila

