Medify Air Has Donated Over 3,850 Air Purifiers To The LA Dream Center Since January

Medify Air recently donated 1,380 air purifiers and 800 filters to the Los Angeles Dream Center to help the LA community recover and rebuild.

- Jack Austin, Executive Vice President

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medify Air announced Wednesday that it recently donated 1,380 air purifiers and 800 filters to the Los Angeles Dream Center. The LA Dream Center has been working diligently to help the LA community recover and rebuild. They rely heavily on donations and offer tools, education, community, and support through various programs, all free of charge.

“We haven't forgotten about California and want to remind everyone how important it is to run air purifiers and regularly change their filters. Even though the wildfires aren't as great a risk as they have been, the fine particles and gases from wildfire smoke can build up indoors, even though they may not be visible. These toxins stay in the air for a long period of time. Running an appropriately sized air purifier effectively removes airborne particles and gases from our living, learning, and working spaces. Improved indoor air quality can impact overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rates, and comfort. Just as it is important to run purifiers, it is also important to change your filters. If you are battling heavy wildfire smoke, you must change your filters regularly to ensure your unit operates effectively.” Jack Austin, Executive Vice President.

At the beginning of the year, after the wildfires, Medify Air donated more than 2,500 air purifiers to the LA Dream Center. These donations were made possible by Medify's Buy One, Give One program, which matched all purchases made between January 13th and January 31st. This latest donation brings the total to over 3,850 air purifiers and 800 filters.

Medify Air was established in 2018 to improve indoor air quality for all. Today, the company offers a full product line of True HEPA H13 and H14 air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and businesses and is the number one air purifier supplier for schools nationwide. .

Amanda Crossen

Medify Air

888-258-1008

...

