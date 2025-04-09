International Buyers Lead 2024 Liguria Property Market As Global Interest In Italian Riviera Grows

LiguriaHomes Casamare - real estate agencies in Liguria, Italy

SAN REMO, LIGURIA, IMPERIA, ITALY, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The property market in West Liguria , Italy, has once again confirmed its enduring appeal, with international buyers making up 54% of all property transactions in 2024, outpacing Italian buyers (46%) and reflecting a growing global appetite for real estate in this stunning coastal region.

According to the latest analysis by LiguriaHomes Casamare , the leading real estate group in the region, the top international buyers in 2024 hailed from Germany, France, Russia, Poland, United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, Principality of Monaco, Bulgaria, and Norway. This trend underscores Liguria's increasing prominence as a prime Mediterranean destination for second-home investment and relocation.

“The Liguria property market remained strong in 2024, with continued demand from international buyers drawn to its exceptional climate, quality of life, and year-round appeal,” said Matteo Scandolera, Managing Partner of LiguriaHomes Casamare and official representative of Hamptons International Private Office in Italy.“Our region offers a rare blend of natural beauty, lifestyle, and accessibility - especially given its proximity to Nice Airport and comparatively affordable property prices.”

Despite global economic headwinds and high credit costs, West Liguria has seen a steady rise in property values, largely driven by the limited availability of real estate. This scarcity continues to offset potential challenges and maintain price growth. Looking forward, a gradual but consistent price increase is anticipated, spurred by projected interest rate cuts and the ongoing demand from international markets.

Foreign Buyers Spend More Than Domestic Buyers

An analysis of the average purchase price over the past seven years highlights a consistent trend: foreign buyers invest significantly more than their Italian counterparts. In 2024, the average purchase by an international client exceeded €500,000, compared to approximately €370,000 for Italian buyers. This gap underscores the premium international clients are willing to pay for quality properties in sought-after locations-especially along the coast, in historic villages, or in exclusive towns like Alassio, Bordighera, and Sanremo.

“This purchasing power not only sustains the local market but also elevates its profile globally,” adds Scandolera.“It's a testament to the perceived and real value of investing in Liguria.”

Strategic Expansion in Alassio

In response to this growing demand, LiguriaHomes Casamare proudly announces the opening of its sixth office in Alassio, one of the most prestigious destinations on the Italian Riviera. Known for its golden beaches, vibrant lifestyle, and refined charm, Alassio is a natural next step in the group's mission to serve both local and international clientele with excellence.

“This expansion further solidifies our position as the leading real estate group in Liguria,” says Scandolera.“With a deep-rooted presence across the region, we are uniquely positioned to connect discerning buyers with the finest properties on the Riviera.”

A Global Vision Through Partnership with Hamptons

The global reach of LiguriaHomes Casamare is further strengthened through its strategic partnership with Hamptons, one of the world's most respected names in luxury real estate. In 2024, the launch of the Hamptons International Private Office marked a significant milestone, enabling tailored, white-glove services for high-net-worth clients seeking distinctive properties worldwide.

LiguriaHomes Casamare proudly showcased the elegance, authenticity, and investment potential of West Liguria within this global platform, reinforcing its role as a trusted ambassador of Italian excellence.

About LiguriaHomes Casamare

With over 30 years of experience and a network of six offices across West Liguria - including San Remo, Bordighera, Ospedaletti, Imperia, Santo Stefano al Mare, and now Alassio - LiguriaHomes Casamare offers unrivaled market insight, multilingual service, and international reach through its exclusive partnership with Hamptons. The agency continues to lead the market in luxury and second-home property sales across the Italian Riviera.

