Between the Local and the Internal Communities: Joramco Strengthens Bonds and Solidarity During Ramadan
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), concluded a successful series of activities during Ramadan 2025. The majority of the company’s initiatives focused on providing philanthropic support to underprivileged communities with the help of its volunteering employees, whereas some other activities aimed at nurturing the spirit of solidarity among its team and valued clients.
These Ramadan initiatives highlight Joramco’s ongoing commitment to its social responsibilities, aimed at alleviating hardship and promoting a better quality of life for the less fortunate. To maximize its impact, Joramco partnered with a network of civil society organizations whose humanitarian efforts align with the company’s values.
As part of its charitable outreach, Joramco distributed food coupons to underprivileged families across several regions, including Zarqa, Irbid, Amman, Karak, Jerash, and Tafilah. This initiative aimed to address essential nutritional needs and contribute to poverty alleviation across a wide segment of the community.
Additionally, the company partnered with different organizations to sponsor Ramadan iftars across three different areas: Al-Dulayl in Zarqa as well as downtown Amman at Al-Husseini Mosque (with Waqf Thareed); and Jabal Al-Hussein in the capital (with Al-Mustaqbal Club for Physical Disabilities, and Namaa Association for Community Development).
In a heartwarming display of its commitment to nurturing young orphans, Joramco hosted 100 orphaned children for a special iftar at the Children's Museum. This event, part of the museum’s annual Ramadan program in partnership with orphanages and charitable organizations, provided children with a memorable experience. Joramco employees volunteered their time to engage the children in educational and fun activities throughout the day, culminating in the distribution of gifts.
Beyond its community-focused initiatives, Joramco also implemented a program designed to engage with both employees and clients, strengthening connections beyond the professional sphere and nurturing its human capital.
Recognizing the importance of its internal community and client relationships, Joramco fostered a sense of unity and shared culture by organizing iftars for its employees at the Intercontinental Hotel and for its clients at the St. Regis Amman. The company also held an iftar for Joramco Academy staff at Burj Al Hamam Restaurant, further strengthening its internal bonds.
Commenting on the Ramadan activities, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “At Joramco, we believe that responsible business and meaningful giving are best realized when we integrate our community engagement and relationships with stakeholders in the spirit of Ramadan. This reinforces the values of solidarity and connection with our community, employees, and clients. Supporting the less fortunate and fostering ongoing, constructive communication with our extended family of employees and clients is integral to our vision of building a more connected and compassionate society.”
