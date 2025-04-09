403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
St. James’s Place Middle East Urges Investors to Prioritise Greater Regional Diversification Amid Global Tariff Shifts
(MENAFN- Sandpiper ) Dubai, UAE – 9 April 2025 – As new U.S. tariffs take effect, St. James’s Place (SJP), a leading financial advisory firm in the Middle East, is advising investors across the region to stay focused on long-term diversification strategies and remain vigilant amidst rising global trade tensions.
The 10% tariff announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on most imported goods—impacting countries including China and Japan—came into effect on 5 April, with reciprocal tariffs expected from other nations starting 9 April. Governments including Canada, Brazil, and the EU have already signalled countermeasures, raising concerns of a renewed global trade conflict.
Commenting on the development, Martin Hennecke, Head of Asia and Middle East Investment Advisory at St. James’s Place, said: "While the headlines around U.S. tariffs are undoubtedly unsettling, it's critical to understand the broader picture. The U.S. now accounts for just 11% of global trade, having been overtaken by China in 2013. As long as other regions maintain constructive trade relationships, the global fallout may be more limited than feared."
In a recent gathering of trade leaders from Japan, South Korea, and China, the trio pledged to strengthen trade ties—an encouraging sign of multilateral cooperation that could help offset the impact of U.S. protectionism.
For investors in the Middle East, Hennecke emphasises the importance of reassessing exposure: "We have long advocated for greater regional diversification, especially amid high U.S. market valuations and tech-sector concentration risk. Recent developments—from Deepseek’s market disruption to China’s accelerated progress in AI, EVs, and robotics—have only strengthened the case for a balanced, global approach."
SJP Middle East encourages clients to maintain well-diversified portfolios and work closely with financial advisers to implement robust risk management strategies. With increasing volatility in U.S. policy, Hennecke says a thoughtful, globally diversified portfolio is more important than ever.
"Investors shouldn’t panic, but they shouldn’t be passive either. Now is the time to think globally and plan wisely," he added.
About St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place (SJP) is a leading financial advisory group, with offices across the UK, and internationally in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Through its dedicated network of financial advisers – the Partnership – the business provides a highly personal, face-to-face financial advice to individuals, businesses and trusts based on their personal needs and circumstances.
Founded in the UK in 1991, St. James’s Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and presently has nearly one million clients with funds of over £179 billion. Since its expansion into Asia in 2014, SJP has become one of Asia’s largest wealth management companies serving the local and expatriate communities.
The 10% tariff announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on most imported goods—impacting countries including China and Japan—came into effect on 5 April, with reciprocal tariffs expected from other nations starting 9 April. Governments including Canada, Brazil, and the EU have already signalled countermeasures, raising concerns of a renewed global trade conflict.
Commenting on the development, Martin Hennecke, Head of Asia and Middle East Investment Advisory at St. James’s Place, said: "While the headlines around U.S. tariffs are undoubtedly unsettling, it's critical to understand the broader picture. The U.S. now accounts for just 11% of global trade, having been overtaken by China in 2013. As long as other regions maintain constructive trade relationships, the global fallout may be more limited than feared."
In a recent gathering of trade leaders from Japan, South Korea, and China, the trio pledged to strengthen trade ties—an encouraging sign of multilateral cooperation that could help offset the impact of U.S. protectionism.
For investors in the Middle East, Hennecke emphasises the importance of reassessing exposure: "We have long advocated for greater regional diversification, especially amid high U.S. market valuations and tech-sector concentration risk. Recent developments—from Deepseek’s market disruption to China’s accelerated progress in AI, EVs, and robotics—have only strengthened the case for a balanced, global approach."
SJP Middle East encourages clients to maintain well-diversified portfolios and work closely with financial advisers to implement robust risk management strategies. With increasing volatility in U.S. policy, Hennecke says a thoughtful, globally diversified portfolio is more important than ever.
"Investors shouldn’t panic, but they shouldn’t be passive either. Now is the time to think globally and plan wisely," he added.
About St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place (SJP) is a leading financial advisory group, with offices across the UK, and internationally in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Through its dedicated network of financial advisers – the Partnership – the business provides a highly personal, face-to-face financial advice to individuals, businesses and trusts based on their personal needs and circumstances.
Founded in the UK in 1991, St. James’s Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and presently has nearly one million clients with funds of over £179 billion. Since its expansion into Asia in 2014, SJP has become one of Asia’s largest wealth management companies serving the local and expatriate communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment