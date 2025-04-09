403
Uzi World Digital Honored as 1st Runner-Up in "Digital Prowess at Workplace" at CMA MSME Conclave & Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Kolkata, March 15, 2025 — Returning for its second edition, the CMA MSME Conclave & Awards 2025, hosted by the Calcutta Management Association (CMA) at HHI, Kolkata, aimed to recognize and facilitate outstanding contributors to the manufacturing and service sectors, bringing together MSMEs from across ten eastern states of India in a celebration of innovation, impact, and excellence. The event spotlighted the vital role of MSMEs as the "Karmdata" — the true drivers of India's economy.
Among this year’s honored companies, Uzi World Digital emerged as the 1st Runner-Up in the “Digital Prowess at Workplace” category, a recognition of its transformative work in the digital space. Founded in 2019 by Ujwal Sharma, Uzi World Digital has risen to become one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, trusted by A-list celebrities, influential public figures, and global brands to elevate their online presence. With its reputation as a pioneer in digital influence, the agency is known for crafting strategies that resonate with audiences, drive engagement, and shape cultural conversations worldwide.
Speaking on the recognition, Founder and CEO Ujwal Sharma said, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by the CMA MSME Awards. This acknowledgment fuels our mission to redefine the digital landscape with creativity, strategy, and purpose.”
Uzi World Digital’s expertise spans across web design, digital PR, online reputation management, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media marketing, branding, and more. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the agency has consistently delivered impactful results for its clients and has earned a long list of accolades over the years. These include the Startup of the Year Globee® in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the Silver Globee® for Startup of the Year in Advertising and Marketing in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards. Further accolades include recognition for Best Use of Social Media at the Indian Digital Enabler Awards 2020, and nominations in the Global Business Excellence Category at the Global Excellence Awards 2021. Most recently, Uzi World Digital was awarded Top SME Business of the Year 2024 in the Digital Marketing category by Great Companies. Additionally, it was named the Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency 2024 - India by Corporate Vision Magazine.
The CMA MSME Conclave & Awards 2025 featured participation from MSMEs based in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Five categories of awards were presented: Best Employer Award, Innovation Excellence Awards, Best Social Impact Award, Environmental Sustainability Award, and Digital Prowess at Workplace Award. The event once again highlighted the exceptional contributions of MSMEs to regional and national growth.
With this latest recognition, Uzi World Digital continues to cement its legacy as a frontrunner in the digital marketing world — a firm that doesn't just follow trends, but sets them.
