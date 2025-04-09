Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hop into Easter Fun at Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio: ‘Chocolate Bunny Magic with Pavoni’ – A Sweet Bonding Parent-Child Workshop Experience

2025-04-09 07:53:13
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE– This Easter, create heartwarming memories and delicious treats at Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, as the prestigious culinary institute hosts a joyful hands-on experience for families — ‘Chocolate Bunny Magic with Pavoni’ an exclusive parent-and-child Easter workshop on April 20, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

More than just an ordinary holiday activity, this immersive culinary celebration invites families into the capital’s premier kitchen studio to craft whimsical chocolate Easter bunnies using premium Pavoni molds, renowned for their Italian precision and artistic flair. Guided by the studio’s expert pastry chefs, each duo will step into the world of haute pâtisserie and transform fine chocolate into edible art — perfect for gifting or indulging.

The workshop aims to foster creativity, connection, and quality time between parents and children, blending the festive spirit of Easter with the world-class culinary philosophy of the legendary Chef Alain Ducasse. Whether you’re a budding baker or simply looking for a unique holiday bonding experience, this event promises fun, flavor, and family togetherness in equal measure.

Each participating family will take home their handcrafted chocolate bunnies and unforgettable memories of shared laughter and learning.
Limited spots are available, and with Easter around the corner, early booking is highly recommended. Make this Easter extra sweet — reserve your place today!
For more information or to register, please contact:
Location: Cultural Foundation, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Contact: +971 2 566 9885 | +971 52 663 7689

