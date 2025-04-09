403
THIS AKSHAYA TRITIYA, MIA BY TANISHQ PRESENTS ‘FIORA’ INSPIRED BY NATURE’S BLOOMS
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) April 9th 2025: As Akshaya Tritiya draws near, Mia, from the house of Tanishq, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, unveils its latest collection, ‘Fiora’, to celebrate the auspicious occasion. ‘Fiora – Inspired by Your Bloom’ is a tribute to the journey of every woman, capturing the beauty of self-expression, new beginnings, and the joyful spirit of spring. Just as flowers bloom in their own time, this collection is inspired by the way women evolve, embrace their individuality, and shine in their unique way.
The Fiora Collection brings delicate floral motifs to life, featuring intricate designs that reflect the freshness of spring and the essence of personal growth. Gold filigree petals, dainty layered patterns, and hand-carved stones like mother-of-pearl and rose quartz come together to create pieces that celebrate sophistication and individuality. Designed for the modern woman, Fiora is a reflection of her journey, honouring traditions while expressing them in contemporary ways, making her the true inspiration behind every creation.
Made in 14kt and 18kt gold, adorned with certified natural diamonds, the collection offers versatile pieces that can be worn everyday or thoughtfully gifted to loved ones. Innovative designs, including elaborate earcuffs, brooches that double as pendants, lightweight earrings, stackable bracelets, trendy sui-dhagas and intricate rings, ensure that Mia’s Fiora seamlessly complements every ensemble be it everyday wear or festive ready.
Speaking about the collection, Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq said “Inspired by your bloom, Mia Fiora draws from the delicate poetry of nature, flowers, floral quilts in blossom, slender stems reaching for the sun, and butterflies dancing on the breeze. Each piece is a tribute to those who, like nature, evolve with resilience and radiance. This Akshaya Tritiya, we invite you to embrace your unique bloom with the Mia Fiora.”
As part of its ethos, Mia recognizes how traditions evolve over time while retaining their essence. Fiora represents this sentiment, offering jewellery that blends everyday practicality with timeless class. As Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day to purchase gold symbolizing eternal prosperity, Mia’s Golden Harvest Scheme further enhances this tradition by enabling customers to invest in gold through monthly instalments starting at just Rs. 2,000/-, making it easier to own exquisite jewellery while enjoying exclusive benefits.
