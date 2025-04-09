403
Bengaluru-based Credit Saison India raises record USD 300 million in maiden ECB issuance
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9th April 2025 – Credit Saison India, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has secured USD 300 million through its maiden syndicated & bilateral External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) to drive growth. This milestone marks Credit Saison India's first external fund-raise to expand business operations, drive digital transformation, and enhance customer acquisition.
The multi-currency issuance – one of the largest borrowings for a first-time issuer – includes USD 200 million raised through a syndication deal with Axis Bank, DBS Bank and CTBC Bank, reflecting strong support from leading financial institutions. Additionally, a further USD 100 million ECB has been secured from a Public Sector Bank on a bilateral basis.
Credit Saison India was granted its NBFC license in 2019, marking the beginning of its journey in India’s financial sector. Initially focused on wholesale lending and strategic tech-driven partnerships with leading NBFCs and fintechs, the company quickly diversified into embedded finance, offering seamless credit solutions to consumers through platform partnerships. Alongside this, Credit Saison India expanded its direct lending operations to MSMEs, supported by a rapidly growing physical presence that now spans 60+ branches across the country.
In just five short years, Credit Saison India has achieved remarkable scale—building a portfolio of 2+ million active loans, an AUM about USD 2 billion, and a team of over 1,300 employees. This rapid growth is a testament to the strength of the company’s operations, the expertise of its management team, and the unwavering confidence of its investors.
Ms. Presha Paragash, Whole Time Director & CEO of Credit Saison India, said, “The successful ECB syndication highlights our robust growth and marks a pivotal step in our expansion journey. The capital will accelerate our India-focused strategy, driving growth in wholesale lending, co-lending partnerships, and direct lending products. We're doubling down on our presence by expanding beyond our 60+ branches to serve more customers nationwide, growing our secured lending portfolio for sustainable diversification and strengthening partnerships with fintechs and NBFCs. As a trusted lender, we remain committed to financial inclusion through innovation and responsible growth, reinforcing our position as a leading NBFC in India's underserved credit markets.”
Kosuke Mori, CEO of Saison International, the international headquarters of Credit Saison, responsible for the global businesses of the group outside of Japan, said “This latest ECB issuance, the first for Credit Saison India, marks a significant milestone in our global expansion journey and our commitment to grow our presence in India. It also reflects the rising confidence of leading financial institutions in our strategy for resilient, scalable growth across markets, and operational capabilities, with India in focus. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with our investors as we work toward our vision of being a global lender in underserved markets where access to capital can significantly drive financial inclusion at scale.”
Mr. Anudeep Ganguli, Chief Treasury Officer of Credit Saison India, added, “Securing funding from top lenders underscores their trust and confidence in Credit Saison India’s business model and long-term strategy. By diversifying our funding sources, we are able to optimise and expand our loan book while ensuring a sustainable and cost-effective funding base as we continue our business growth. This multi-party, multi-currency transaction is a significant step towards further liability diversification and ensuring financial resilience.”
The ECB funding is aimed to bolster Credit Saison India’s ability to scale the assets under management and further its mission of enhancing credit accessibility for underserved segments. This capital infusion aligns with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a leading, diversified lending franchise in India.
About Credit Saison India:
Credit Saison India is a fast-growing non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on wholesale, MSME, and consumer lending. Credit Saison India is backed by parent, Credit Saison Japan and are an Associate Company of Mizuho Bank, Japan. Credit Saison Japan, is also a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed financial services firm. Credit Saison India has an AUM about USD 2 million with over 2 million active loans. The company leverages technology-driven financial solutions and its extensive network of 60+ branches to drive inclusion and growth in the Indian lending ecosystem. Established in 2019, Credit Saison India now has over 1,300 employees across India (registered name: Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt Ltd is a CRISIL AAA & CARE AAA rated NBFC registered with RBI).
About Credit Saison and Saison International
Credit Saison Company Limited (CS Japan), founded in 1951, has an established franchise in Japan’s consumer and SME finance space. Credit Saison is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and as a group has a Balance Sheet of approx USD 30B. Recognized as one of Japan’s top credit card issuers, Credit Saison has evolved into a diversified financial services provider with a global presence across payments, finance, and lending. Saison International is Credit Saison’s international headquarters in Singapore that oversees all of Credit Saison’s Global Business divisions. It currently operates in Singapore, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and Brazil.
