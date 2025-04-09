JOIN NAWBO AND SAVE $50 DURING THE SPRING MEMBERSHIP CAMPAIGN!

Be Part of the Premier Organization Advocating For and Supporting Women Business Owners Nationwide

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) is celebrating 50 years of empowering women entrepreneurs with its Spring Membership Campaign-and there's never been a better time to join! Now through April 30th, new members save $50 on their initiation fee, unlocking a world of opportunities designed to propel their businesses forward.

For five decades, NAWBO has been the premier organization advocating for and supporting women business owners nationwide. Membership offers invaluable benefits, including:



A Powerful Community – Connect with like-minded women who understand the unique challenges and victories of women's business ownership.

Advocacy That Matters – NAWBO-nationally and in local chapters-champions bipartisan policies that support women entrepreneurs.

Opportunities to Lead & Be Heard – Gain a platform to amplify your voice, share your expertise and take on leadership roles within NAWBO.

Education & Inspiration – Access virtual and in-person programs and resources designed to support you through every stage of your business journey.

Certification & Other Validation – Get certified as a woman- or minority woman-owned business, plus be eligible for prestigious awards that can be leveraged to grow. Exclusive Savings & Perks – Enjoy discounts on travel, office supplies, vehicles and even access to healthcare plans tailored for small business owners and solopreneurs.

"Women business owners play a critical role in the U.S. economy, with more than 14 million women-owned businesses generating over $1.9 trillion and influencing $14 trillion in consumer spending," says NAWBO CEO Jen Earle. "By joining forces, we create a collective voice that drives change, fosters economic growth and strengthens communities nationwide."

This exclusive $50 savings on NAWBO's new member initiation fee is available only until April 30th. Don't miss this opportunity to invest in yourself, your business and a future where women entrepreneurs continue to thrive. All are welcome-including male business owners and male and female representatives from corporations and other non-profits who wish to engage with NAWBO's dynamic community and support the mission.

For more information or to become a member, visit or the Membership Page .

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 14 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED