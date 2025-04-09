Magaya Closes Outstanding First Quarter 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Since the start of 2025, logistics service providers have been under mounting pressure as a series of regulatory changes send shockwaves through the industry," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "That's why we're focused on delivering solutions that keep shipments moving, prevent errors, and ensure compliance, even as the rules continue to change. After all, with change comes opportunity, and we are here to help our customers not only adapt but come out on top."

Added 57 new customer logos in France, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, Argentina, Panama, Chile, and the United States among other countries.

Achieved 121% of quarterly bookings goal and executed a record number of contracts.

Promoted Chief Customer Officer (CCO) Dawn Russell to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) bolstering alignment between product development and customer needs.

Appointed Youssef Dbiri as General Manager, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), to drive strategic new business growth and expand Magaya's value-added reseller network in the region.

Announced a series of Magaya Customs Compliance product enhancements aimed at helping users adapt to regulatory change, including automated conversion of Entry Type 86 into Formal or Informal Entry and bulk application of Section 301 & 232 tariffs.

Announced Magaya Connect , a powerful iPaaS (integration platform as a service) that enables logistics businesses to quickly and easily integrate essential systems with Magaya, including NetSuite, Sage, Xero, Zoho, Shopify, and many others.

Released the State of Digitization in Freight Forwarding 202 with industry expert and Adelante CEO Adrian Gonzalez , detailing the divide that exists between shipper expectations and forwarder capabilities.

Hosted two Customer Advisory Board sessions, bringing together a select group of customers to share best practices and provide strategic market input shaping the future of Magaya innovations.

Exhibited at trade shows around the globe, from WCAWorld in Dubai to SiTL in France, Logistics World Summit in Mexico, and hosted an after hours event at TPM in Long Beach.

Earned a remarkable 17 badges across multiple Spring 2025 G2 R eports , including Grid Leader in four reports, Best Estimated ROI, Best Usability, and Fastest Implementation. Reduced median days to customer go-live by 32.5% QoQ, while the launch of the Magaya Help Site has contributed to a 15.9% YoY reduction in open customer support cases.

"We're looking ahead to the next quarter with an exceptionally strong pipeline and a product roadmap that's laser-focused on positive customer impact," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "We're harnessing advanced technology to build smarter, faster, and more connected solutions that help logistics service providers adapt to regulatory shifts, evolving tariffs, and ongoing market uncertainty. Everything we do is about helping our customers operate more efficiently, stay agile, and grow in any market condition."

